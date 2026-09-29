Gatwick rail chaos as trackside fire causes major disruption to services

Rail passengers travelling through Gatwick Airport faced major disruption this morning after a fire broke out next to the tracks between Gatwick Airport and Purley.

Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Southern services were among those affected, with some trains delayed, cancelled or forced to operate revised routes.

Thameslink services were initially suspended, while Gatwick Express warned passengers that trains “will not be running in any direction until further notice”.

A National Rail spokesman said: “A fire next to the track between Gatwick Airport and Purley means that some lines have been closed.

“As a result, trains running between these stations may be delayed, cancelled or revised. Disruption is expected until 11:45.”

Gatwick Express advised passengers to seek alternative routes and allow an additional 30 minutes for their journeys, urging travellers to check journey planners before setting off.

Passengers holding valid tickets were able to use Great Western Railway services between Gatwick Airport and Redhill at no extra cost.

Alternative travel was also permitted on Southern services between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon, Thameslink services between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon, and Gatwick Express services between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria.

The disruption affected a number of major routes, including Gatwick Express services between Brighton and London Victoria, Southern trains between Littlehampton or Bognor Regis and London Victoria, and Thameslink services linking Brighton and Three Bridges with Bedford.

Other affected Thameslink routes included services between Brighton and Cambridge and between Horsham and Peterborough.

Emergency services attended the scene as firefighters dealt with the blaze near the railway.

Trackside fires can pose a significant risk to railway operations, potentially damaging signalling equipment, power systems and track infrastructure while creating unsafe conditions for passengers and railway staff.

The fire was later extinguished and all lines reopened as National Rail began restoring services.

A spokesman said: “All lines have reopened following a fire next to the track between Gatwick Airport and Purley earlier this morning.

“However, as service recovers, trains running between these stations may still be delayed by up to 15 minutes, cancelled or revised to terminate and start back from alternative stations.”

National Rail confirmed trains could once again operate between Gatwick Airport and Purley, meaning passengers could travel on their booked routes.

But disruption was expected to continue as services returned to their scheduled timetable.

National Rail said: “Services are returning to the scheduled timetable, but please continue to check journey planners and station information boards before you travel.”

It warned that some trains in the area would remain disrupted and passengers could face journeys “up to at least 30 minutes longer than usual”.

The incident caused significant disruption during the morning travel period, with operators working to restore services following the reopening of the lines.