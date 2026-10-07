Royal Mail to axe 2,500 jobs

Royal Mail is preparing to cut up to 2,500 head office and support-function jobs by the end of 2027 as Britain’s postal operator accelerates a restructuring aimed at adapting to the collapse in traditional letter volumes and the rapid growth of parcel deliveries.

The company said it was undergoing a “significant transformation” as it implements reforms to the universal postal service while attempting to respond to a market in which customers increasingly expect faster and more convenient deliveries.

Letter volumes have fallen by more than 70 per cent from their peak, Royal Mail said, fundamentally altering the economics of the business and forcing the group to simplify its operations.

The proposed cuts will focus on head office and support functions rather than frontline postal delivery roles, as Royal Mail seeks to remove duplication and reduce its cost base.

“As part of its transformation programme, Royal Mail is simplifying processes and functions across the business and today announced proposals for an organisational review of head office and support functions,” the company said.

The scale of the proposed reduction underlines the pressure facing one of Britain’s best-known institutions as digital communications continue to displace traditional mail.

Royal Mail is simultaneously attempting to reposition itself towards parcels, where demand has expanded as consumers have shifted towards online shopping and expect increasingly flexible delivery services.

Alistair Cochrane, chief executive of Royal Mail, said the company had been working to reduce costs while simplifying its operations.

“We have been working hard to reduce costs and simplify processes across all areas of the business as we transform to win in a very competitive market,” he said.

“These proposed changes remove duplication and allow us to invest further in the service we deliver for our customers.”

Cochrane acknowledged that the restructuring would be difficult for employees, with the company promising to work with trade unions during the process.

“We are committed to treating everyone fairly and respectfully throughout this process, working closely with our trade unions,” he said.

“The proposed changes will not be easy, but they are an important part of building a stronger, simpler and future-ready Royal Mail for our customers and colleagues.”

The restructuring comes as postal operators across Europe confront the same fundamental challenge: maintaining nationwide delivery networks while the traditional source of their revenues — letters — continues to shrink.

For Royal Mail, the decline of more than 70 per cent in letter volumes represents a profound change in the role of the organisation. A network designed around high volumes of physical correspondence must increasingly be supported by a business centred on parcels and logistics.

The proposed job cuts are therefore more than a conventional cost-saving exercise. They reflect an attempt to reshape Royal Mail around a market in which its historic core business has become substantially smaller.

The success of that transition will depend on whether the company can reduce structural costs quickly enough while continuing to meet its universal service obligations and competing in an increasingly demanding parcel market.

For thousands of employees, however, the transformation has already acquired a more immediate meaning: the prospect of losing their jobs as Royal Mail attempts to build a business for a postal market that has changed almost beyond recognition.