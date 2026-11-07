Farage’s military chief exposes Britain’s defence crisis warning we will ‘shoot down Russian aircraft’

Nigel Farage’s newly appointed defence spokesman has warned that Reform UK would support shooting down Russian warplanes entering NATO airspace, signalling a hardening stance towards Moscow as the party seeks to establish its credentials on national security.

Angus MacIntyre, a former military officer who helped coordinate British support for Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, said Russian aircraft violating alliance airspace should face a direct military response.

“We would shoot down Russian aircraft that were inside NATO airspace,” he said, adding that Britain should act as part of a wider NATO coalition.

His remarks mark a significant intervention from Reform’s new defence spokesman, whose appointment is part of Farage’s effort to strengthen his top team with figures possessing military and professional experience outside Westminster.

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Speaking at a rally in central London, MacIntyre also warned that Britain’s ability to supply Ukraine was being undermined by years of inadequate defence investment.

“We have reached a point where we’re running out of things that we can give them. So the question is, well, what else? That comes in this form of leadership, additional support, reinvigoration of NATO and working through coalitions of other nations,” he said.

He described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “protecting Europe”, arguing that Britain should take Kyiv’s role in European security seriously and continue providing support.

The comments come amid scrutiny of Farage’s previous statements on Russia, with MacIntyre’s appointment potentially giving Reform a more explicit defence policy voice.

MacIntyre has a lengthy military background, having begun his career in 1986. He spent 13 years as an officer in the 1st Battalion, the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, serving alongside the Royal Marines and Parachute Regiment.

He joined the RAF Regiment in 1999 and subsequently served in Afghanistan, Kuwait, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Iraq and Somalia. He also spent a year embedded within the Pentagon.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he made regular visits to Kyiv and helped coordinate Britain’s military assistance. He received a commendation from the Vice Chief of the Defence Staff for his work.

MacIntyre accused successive governments of leaving the armed forces dangerously stretched, criticising both Labour and the Conservatives.

“The cuts during the Brown and Blair years took chunks from the ranks of all three services,” he said.

“The Conservatives promised to fix it, but over their 14 years in government, they oversaw a further decline in our military power.”

Farage praised his new recruit, saying: “Angus has more experience than the entire government defence team combined.”

Labour criticised the length of time Reform had taken to appoint a defence spokesman, arguing that national security should have been a priority much earlier.

Luke Pollard, the Labour MP, said: “Reform has treated defence as an afterthought – but in this volatile world, there are no second chances. Nigel Farage simply can’t be trusted to keep Britain safe.”

The appointment puts defence more firmly at the centre of Reform’s political offer. But MacIntyre’s warning on Russian aircraft also raises questions about how the party would translate its rhetoric into operational policy, particularly when any interception or use of force would carry serious implications for Nato allies and the risk of escalation with Moscow.