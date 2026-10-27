Britain develops AI missile shield amid fears over Russian attacks on Europe

European cities could gain a cheaper line of defence against Russian drone attacks under a new artificial intelligence-powered missile system unveiled by defence technology group Helsing, as governments seek ways to counter increasingly sophisticated aerial threats.

The company announced its Contra air defence system on Monday, combining AI-powered threat detection with two new interceptor missiles designed to destroy jet-powered drones and cruise missiles at a fraction of the cost of established Western weapons.

The system addresses a growing problem for European defence planners: the economics of modern warfare, in which relatively inexpensive drones can force defenders to expend missiles costing millions of pounds.

Helsing’s AD-1 Inferno and AD-2 Ambush interceptors are priced at less than £100,000 each, according to the company. By comparison, US-made Patriot interceptor missiles can cost more than £3mn apiece, making repeated engagements against mass-produced aerial weapons an expensive proposition.

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“Contra ends the air defence dilemma: slow fair-weather drones, or million-euro missiles fired at cheap, mass-produced targets,” said Niklas Köhler, Helsing’s co-founder and president.

The system uses artificial intelligence connected to radars and sensors to identify incoming threats and coordinate responses. Helsing says the technology is designed to manage attacks involving hundreds or potentially thousands of drones and cruise missiles simultaneously.

The approach draws on the logic of Israel’s Iron Dome, which intercepts incoming rockets, but is tailored to counter the growing threat posed by fast, jet-powered unmanned aircraft.

Russia has expanded its use of long-range attack drones against Ukraine, demonstrating how large-scale aerial assaults can strain conventional air defences. Intelligence reports cited in the source material suggest Moscow could manufacture as many as 4,000 Geran-4 and Geran-5 jet-powered drones a month, raising concerns about the potential scale of future attacks.

Helsing says its interceptors can be launched from containers mounted on lorries, ships or deployed on open terrain, offering flexibility across military and infrastructure protection roles.

The company also claims it could manufacture thousands of missiles each month at production facilities across Europe, potentially addressing concerns about the continent’s capacity to sustain a prolonged conflict.

Significant portions of the missiles’ development have taken place in the UK, according to the Daily Mail.

The interceptors are undergoing final trials, with operational deployment expected later next year.

Their effectiveness will depend on performance under real-world conditions, including their ability to distinguish genuine threats and intercept coordinated attacks. But their development highlights Europe’s growing effort to combine AI with lower-cost weapons as it prepares for a future in which air defence may depend as much on manufacturing scale as technological sophistication.