Farage appoints Helen Jenner as new Welsh leader

Reform UK has appointed Helen Jenner as its new Welsh leader and group leader in the Senedd, following the arrest of her predecessor Dan Thomas last week.

Nigel Farage confirmed Ms Jenner’s appointment at a press conference, describing the former teacher and Senedd member for Bangor Conwy Mon as a long-standing campaigner who could lead the party through its next phase in Wales.

“Helen Jenner is now the leader of Reform in Wales, and the group leader in the Senedd. I’ve known Helen for many, many years. A determined campaigner, and I think she will do a very good job,” Mr Farage said.

Ms Jenner, who had served as Reform’s deputy leader in Wales since April, said she had received the backing of colleagues to take charge of the party’s Welsh operation.

“I’m thrilled to have the support of my fantastic colleagues to lead Reform here in Wales.

“Back in May the voters gave us a clear mandate to smash the establishment and to bring common sense to Cardiff Bay.

“Week in, week out, that’s exactly what we’ve done, and we’re not going to stop until we get the real change Wales deserves.”

The leadership change follows the arrest of Mr Thomas last week.

Gwent Police said a 45-year-old man from Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, had been arrested and subsequently bailed pending further enquiries.

The force has not provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Ms Jenner’s appointment gives Reform a new leadership team in the Senedd as the party seeks to build on its electoral performance in Wales.

Her immediate challenge will be to maintain the momentum claimed by Reform following the May vote while establishing her authority as the party’s senior figure in the Welsh parliament.

Mr Farage’s public endorsement also underlines the national leadership’s backing for Ms Jenner as she takes over the role.

The appointment comes at a potentially significant period for Welsh politics, with Reform seeking to translate its electoral gains into greater influence at Cardiff Bay.