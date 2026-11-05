‘More experience than the entire government defence team’ as Farage recruits Ukraine war veteran

Nigel Farage has recruited a military veteran with extensive experience of the war in Ukraine as Reform UK’s new defence spokesman, in a move designed to bolster the party’s credentials on national security and challenge the established parties over Britain’s declining military capabilities.

Angus MacIntyre, who served in the armed forces for four decades and helped coordinate British military support for Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion, is among the latest high-profile appointments as Farage seeks to build a team of specialists from outside Westminster.

His military career has taken him from Northern Ireland and the jungles of Brunei to Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia, including a year working inside the Pentagon alongside the US military.

But it is his involvement in Britain’s support for Kyiv since 2022 that is likely to carry particular political weight, as European governments confront the continuing threat from Moscow and debate how quickly to rebuild their armed forces.

MacIntyre began his career in 1986 as an officer in the 1st Battalion, the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, where he served for 13 years. He completed tours with the Royal Marines and Parachute Regiment, including deployments to Northern Ireland, Brunei and Arctic Norway.

In 1999 he joined the RAF Regiment, undertaking further tours in Afghanistan, Kuwait, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Iraq and Somalia. He subsequently spent a year in Mogadishu advising the head of Somalia’s National Army on behalf of the United Nations, before serving as an embedded officer with US forces at the Pentagon.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, MacIntyre was brought in to help coordinate Britain’s military assistance. He later moved to Nato headquarters in Brussels to support the UK’s senior military representative, making regular visits to Kyiv to work with Ukraine’s defence and interior ministries.

His contribution to delivering a major package of British military assistance earned him a commendation from the Vice Chief of the Defence Staff.

MacIntyre said he had responded to Farage’s call for “people from outside of politics with real-world experience to come and help Reform”.

He also launched an attack on the defence records of both major political parties, arguing that successive governments had weakened Britain’s military capacity.

“The cuts during the Brown and Blair years took chunks from the ranks of all three services,” he said.

“The Conservatives promised to fix it, but over their 14 years in government, they oversaw a further decline in our military power.”

Farage presented the appointment as evidence that Reform intended to recruit people with practical experience rather than rely on career politicians to shape policy.

“Having someone of Angus’ stature and calibre speak for us on defence shows how seriously Reform UK takes protecting the interests of Britain’s military,” he said.

He added: “Angus has more experience than the entire government defence team combined. He is representative of our drive to bring into politics people with high-level and real-world experience – as opposed to career politicians – to run government departments.”

The appointment gives Reform a defence spokesman with direct experience of military operations and international security co-operation. It also sharpens the party’s attempt to position itself as a credible alternative on defence, an area where its proposals and ability to govern will face scrutiny as Britain confronts growing pressure to strengthen its military readiness.