‘What took a year to build, dismantled in 12 short minutes’ as Mahmood accused of U-turn on immigration

Migrants arriving in Britain by small boat could face a 30-year wait for permanent settlement under sweeping new immigration rules announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, as the Government seeks to make the right to remain dependent on how people enter the country and their contribution to society.

Addressing MPs on Monday, Mahmood confirmed that refugees who do not arrive through approved safe and legal routes will face a standard 20-year qualifying period for indefinite leave to remain (ILR). A further decade will be added for those entering by illegal methods, including small boats, potentially extending the wait to 30 years.

The reforms represent a significant tightening of Britain’s settlement system, replacing a model largely based on length of residence with one that places greater emphasis on conduct, economic contribution and integration.

Mahmood said the Government wanted to expand safe routes for refugees while discouraging dangerous Channel crossings.

“As we open new, safe and legal routes for genuine refugees, we must also discourage dangerous, unsafe and illegal crossings, and settlement plays a key part in this,” she told MPs.

Those arriving through newly established safe and legal routes will be offered a five-year pathway to settlement, which Mahmood described as comparable to the route available to higher earners entering Britain.

By contrast, refugees who arrive outside those channels will face substantially longer waits. However, the Home Secretary said those who enter employment or education could reduce their qualifying period by 10 years. A refugee who did not arrive by small boat but subsequently worked or studied could therefore qualify after a decade.

The distinction creates a system in which the route of entry has potentially lasting consequences for a person’s ability to secure permanent residency, even after they have established a life in Britain.

Mahmood also confirmed that applicants who commit immigration breaches will face a 20-year settlement period, while those who have claimed benefits must demonstrate five continuous years without relying on the state before applying.

Some groups will retain existing arrangements, including Hong Kong British nationals, overseas members of the armed forces, people with qualifying British connections and those covered by legacy routes such as Windrush.

The announcement comes amid a wider overhaul of settlement rules, with most migrants facing a standard 10-year route rather than the previous five-year threshold. The Government has also introduced concessions for eligible care workers following opposition from Labour MPs and concerns about the impact on the social care workforce.

The changes have triggered a confrontation with the Conservatives, who argue that the Government has weakened its own immigration policy while imposing new restrictions on other groups.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp accused Mahmood of making a U-turn over care workers and their dependants, claiming that hundreds of thousands of people who arrived before May 2025 would be allowed to remain beyond the expiry of their visas.

He cited a Home Office estimate that the settlement of lower-paid care workers and their dependants could cost taxpayers £10bn, arguing that the Government’s concessions would expose public finances to a substantial liability.

“That is the cost of today’s U-turn – £10billion,” Philp told the Home Secretary.

He also questioned whether many migrants classified as highly skilled genuinely met that description.

“It took a year for the Home Secretary to build her reputation as tough on immigration,” he said. “But what took a year to build, she has just dismantled in 12 short minutes.”

The Government’s challenge is to demonstrate that tougher settlement rules can reduce incentives for irregular migration without undermining essential sectors that depend on overseas workers.

The new framework makes clear that arriving in Britain does not automatically establish a route to permanent residency. But its long qualifying periods, exemptions and contribution-based reductions also raise questions about how consistently the system will be applied.

For migrants arriving by small boat, the prospect of waiting decades for settlement marks a fundamental change in the terms on which Britain offers protection. For the Government, the test will be whether the tougher rules can deliver greater control without creating new pressures on employers, public services and the asylum system.