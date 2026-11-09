Explosions rock Putin’s home town as Ukraine strikes Russian plant producing fuel for ‘Iskander missile systems’

Ukraine has struck a key Russian defence plant producing fuel for Iskander-M ballistic missiles, damaging three production workshops in an overnight attack as Kyiv intensifies its campaign against Moscow’s military-industrial infrastructure.

Ukraine’s General Staff said on November 9 that Ukrainian forces hit the Morozov plant near St Petersburg, which manufactures solid-fuel charges used in the Russian missiles.

The strike damaged three workshops “at once”, although the full extent of the destruction was still being assessed.

“Each such strike makes it more difficult for the enemy to produce missiles for the ‘Iskander’ systems, which it uses to strike our cities,” the General Staff said.

“The chain is broken at the very beginning, long before the launch pad.”

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The Morozov plant is part of Russian state defence conglomerate Rostec and is described by Ukraine’s military as a key supplier to Russia’s ballistic missile programme.

Alongside solid-fuel charges for Iskander-M missiles, the facility produces explosives and has developed solid propellants for the engines of Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile systems, according to the General Staff.

Rostec is subject to international sanctions, while Ukraine imposed additional sanctions on the plant in August.

Russia’s Defence Ministry had not commented on the reported attack. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the damage or Ukraine’s account of the operation.

The strike forms part of a widening Ukrainian campaign against Russian oil refineries and military-industrial facilities, with Kyiv increasingly using long-range drones to target infrastructure supporting Moscow’s war effort.

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically undermining the aggressor’s military and economic potential to force Russia to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine,” the General Staff said.

The latest operation also coincided with a separate drone attack on Russia’s Kirishi oil refinery in Leningrad Oblast, which regional governor Aleksandr Drozdenko confirmed. The facility is Russia’s second-largest oil refinery.

Ukraine’s attacks come as Russia continues to intensify missile and drone strikes against targets across the country.

The pressure on Ukrainian air defences is growing, with Kyiv facing an increasingly critical shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles needed to counter Russian ballistic weapons.

The reported strike on the Morozov plant therefore carries significance beyond the immediate damage. By targeting the production of missile fuel, Ukraine is seeking to disrupt supplies before weapons reach launch sites, potentially complicating Russia’s ability to sustain its attacks on Ukrainian cities.