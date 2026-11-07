Putin’s brutal ultimatum to Kyiv, ‘I will destroy all your infrastructure until you agree’

Vladimir Putin has threatened to destroy Ukraine’s critical infrastructure by next year, as Moscow prepares to intensify its attacks on the country’s energy network and transport links in an effort to strengthen its position in stalled peace negotiations.

The Russian president views strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure as retaliation for Kyiv’s drone attacks on Russian oil refineries and commercial warehouses, according to sources cited by the Financial Times.

He has also accused Ukraine of undermining previous attempts to secure a ceasefire.

“I will destroy all your infrastructure until you agree. By next year Ukraine won’t have any infrastructure left. All the bridges, ports, railways, energy infrastructure, power stations . . . will have been destroyed,” one source conveyed as Putin’s position.

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The threat comes as the Kremlin continues to demand that Ukraine surrender the remaining territory it controls in the eastern Donbas region as a condition for a ceasefire. Putin is also reportedly seeking additional territorial concessions in exchange for any security guarantees that Nato countries might offer Kyiv under a future agreement.

Two individuals involved in unofficial efforts to end the war told the FT that discussions in Abu Dhabi were unlikely to deliver a meaningful ceasefire. They said Putin was concentrating instead on regaining the military initiative through a winter campaign of air strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

One source suggested that Moscow’s growing emphasis on security guarantees, rather than territorial questions alone, was a negotiating tactic designed to prolong discussions while Russian forces continued to weaken Ukraine’s military position.

The warnings were reinforced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said intelligence services had identified preparations for another large-scale Russian attack.

Potential targets included energy infrastructure, bridges across the Dnipro River and civilian facilities, he said, adding that Ukraine’s air force and armed forces were preparing to defend the country.

“The Air Force and the Armed Forces of Ukraine overall are preparing to protect us. It’s not easy,” Zelenskyy said.

Russia is preparing for trilateral talks by launching ballistic missiles at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Repair and rescue operations are underway in the affected regions wherever the security situation allows. In total, the Russians used 172 drones and 36 ballistic… pic.twitter.com/tWWK0Vs9K7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 7, 2026

He appealed to Ukraine’s international partners to accelerate deliveries of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defence systems, warning that delays could leave the country more exposed to incoming attacks.

“Every agreement matters, and every day counts when it comes to deliveries. We’re asking our partners very strongly: please don’t put off deliveries,” he said.

Ukraine’s concerns are compounded by Russia’s substantial stockpile of long-range weapons. According to information obtained by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, Moscow had up to 700 ballistic missiles and several thousand cruise missiles of different types as of October 2026.

Despite international sanctions, Russia has continued to maintain a significant missile arsenal and increase production, according to the Ukrainian assessment.

Zelenskyy had also warned on November 2 that Russia was preparing another major assault, with energy infrastructure and logistics among the expected targets.

The combination of renewed missile preparations demands for territorial concessions and the prospect of a prolonged winter campaign points to a widening gap between diplomatic efforts and conditions on the battlefield.

For Kyiv, the immediate challenge is to protect essential infrastructure while securing enough air defence equipment to withstand another wave of attacks. For Moscow, the threatened destruction of Ukraine’s energy and transport networks risks becoming a central instrument of pressure as negotiations continue.