‘Suicidal assaults’ with ‘one less invader every 29 seconds’ as Russia suffers record 2,980 casualties in a single day

Russia suffered a record 2,980 battlefield casualties in a single day, according to Ukraine’s military, as Moscow’s grinding offensive continues to exact a heavy human cost nearly five years into the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine’s General Staff said the Russian losses on November 8 included soldiers killed or seriously wounded, marking the highest daily figure reported since the invasion began in February 2022.

“One less invader every 29 seconds,” the General Staff said in a Telegram post on November 9.

The claim came a day after Kyiv said Russian casualties had reached 400,000 since the start of the full-scale war. The previous daily record was 2,500, reported on November 1, while October was described by Ukraine as the deadliest month for Russian troops since the invasion began.

“The Russian command continues to send units on suicidal assaults, while our soldiers repel these attacks day after day,” the General Staff said.

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The figures could not be independently verified. Neither Moscow nor Kyiv routinely publishes comprehensive battlefield casualty totals, citing operational security, leaving outside assessments and sporadic leaks to provide an incomplete picture of the human cost.

Fresh questions over the scale of Russian losses emerged on November 7, when hacker groups Belarusian Cyberpartisans and Silent Crow claimed to have obtained records from Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service, known as Rosstat.

The groups, which said they were responsible for a cyberattack on the agency, claimed leaked death records suggested between 394,000 and 450,000 people fighting for Russia or otherwise linked to the war had died since February 2022.

They said the information came from Rosstat’s internal demographic database and covered death certificates registered between February 2022 and August 2026.

The authenticity of the records and the groups’ estimates could not immediately be verified, however, and the figures should be treated with caution.

A separate assessment by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, published in January 2026, estimated that Ukraine had suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025. Of those, between 100,000 and 140,000 were believed to have been killed in action.

The competing estimates underline the difficulty of establishing the true toll of a war in which both sides have strong incentives to restrict information about their losses.

For Ukraine, the latest figures reinforce its portrayal of Russian assaults as increasingly costly. For Moscow, the absence of official disclosures leaves the scale of the losses largely hidden from public scrutiny.