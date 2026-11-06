Copenhagen Airport hit by fresh bomb threat as European aviation faces growing wave of security scares

Copenhagen Airport has been placed on alert after fresh threats against air traffic prompted a police investigation, while a passenger flight travelling from Prague to Rome was reportedly diverted to Venice following another bomb scare.

The latest incidents have intensified concerns over a growing wave of aviation security threats across Europe, with airlines and airports facing repeated diversions, emergency inspections and disruption despite no explosives having been discovered so far.

Danish police confirmed on Friday morning that officers were at Copenhagen Airport investigating threats directed at aircraft.

“We are once again at Copenhagen Airport today in connection with threats directed at air traffic,” police said in a statement.

“We are now investigating the incident and have a visible presence at the airport.”

Authorities said their initial assessment indicated no immediate danger to passengers or others at the airport.

Copenhagen Airport confirmed the police presence but sought to reassure travellers that operations remained unaffected.

The airport said in an emailed statement that it was “operating normally”, while a spokesperson declined to comment further.

Meanwhile, Italian news agency Ansa reported that a flight travelling from Prague to Rome had been diverted to Venice after a bomb threat. Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

The latest scares follow a succession of similar incidents across Europe, with more than a dozen flights reportedly targeted on Thursday alone. Aircraft travelling from Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, Madrid, Milan and Warsaw were among those affected.

Two planes at Copenhagen Airport were searched by a military bomb disposal unit on Thursday as security officials investigated the warnings.

Earlier in the week, London’s Heathrow and Birmingham airports also received bomb threats, while flights departing from London Stansted, Newcastle and Glasgow were targeted.

Ryanair services from Dublin and Lisbon were subjected to searches following anonymous warnings, while an airport in Poland was temporarily closed during security investigations.

British authorities have described the threats affecting UK airports and aircraft as “malicious hoaxes”, but the repeated incidents have raised wider concerns about information warfare and attempts to disrupt civilian infrastructure.

The aviation scares have coincided with reports of cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigeration systems and blood banks in Europe, adding to fears that hostile activity could increasingly exploit vulnerabilities in essential services.

Although no explosives have been discovered in the reported aviation incidents, the cumulative disruption highlights how repeated threats can unsettle transport networks, force expensive security responses and undermine public confidence in Europe’s air travel system.