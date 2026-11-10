‘Expats were an afterthought in 2016’: Burnham’s EU ambitions spark fears of another Brexit nightmare

Millions of pounds, retirement plans and family arrangements could be caught in the political crossfire as Britain’s European ambitions reopen questions about residency, pensions, healthcare and the value of sterling.

More than a million Britons living across Europe could find themselves facing another prolonged period of uncertainty as Andy Burnham’s ambitions for Britain’s relationship with the European Union gather momentum.

The warning comes from Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, who says the 1.2 million Britons living in EU countries risk having their financial and personal arrangements disrupted for a second time in five years.

With the Prime Minister heading to Dublin for the European Political Community summit, discussions about Britain’s long-term relationship with Brussels are becoming increasingly consequential. Options range from closer cooperation to, potentially, full EU membership, although several Cabinet ministers are reportedly attempting to discourage such ambitions.

Green believes closer European ties could deliver economic benefits, but warns that the political journey towards them could prove deeply unsettling for British expatriates.

“Closer ties with Europe are likely to be good for Britain and its economy, and for a lot of expats they could make life much easier,” he says.

“My worry is how we get there. British expats had their residency, healthcare, tax and pensions overhauled in 2021. A long political fight over rejoining could put them through all of it again, possibly more than once.”

The consequences of Brexit have been particularly significant for those who built their lives on the continent. Britons resident in EU countries before January 2021 generally retain protected rights under the Withdrawal Agreement. Those who moved subsequently face the immigration restrictions applying to other non-EU nationals.

For retirees, the implications extend well beyond residency permits. Pension arrangements, inheritance planning and currency movements can all affect household finances, sometimes with little room to absorb sudden changes.

“Young professionals can’t just take a job in the EU anymore, they need a visa first,” Green says. “And anyone with family or a business on both sides of the Channel has been dealing with extra paperwork for five years.”

Meanwhile, changes to Britain’s domestic tax regime have added another layer of complexity. Pension transfers to qualifying overseas schemes have faced a 25 per cent overseas transfer charge in relevant circumstances since the 2024 Budget, while the inheritance tax regime moved towards a residence-based system in April 2025. From April 2027, unused pension funds are also scheduled to enter the inheritance tax net.

For expatriates trying to organise their estates and retirement income, the prospect of another fundamental policy shift is hardly reassuring.

There is also the currency question. A serious political debate about rejoining could unsettle sterling, particularly if it develops into a referendum campaign.

For British pensioners receiving sterling income but spending euros, exchange-rate volatility has an immediate and tangible consequence.

“A bad month for sterling is a pay cut,” Green warns.

The political risk is that European relations become another electoral battleground, with the Conservatives pledging to reverse Labour’s moves towards closer cooperation if they return to power.

“The biggest danger is rejoining becoming a political football,” Green says. “If it does, the rules for expats could change with every government.”

His organisation works with approximately 80,000 expatriates, and he says the message from clients is consistent: closer European relations are welcome, but stability matters just as much.

Burnham’s European ambitions may appeal to those who believe Brexit has damaged Britain’s economic relationship with its neighbours. But for the 1.2 million Britons already living across the continent, the prospect of another political experiment carries deeply personal financial consequences.

“Britain’s expats were an afterthought in 2016,” Green says. “If he seriously wants this to work, they need to be front of mind from day one, with guarantees that outlast his government.”

The central question is no longer simply whether Britain should move closer to Europe. It is whether politicians can deliver that ambition without once again leaving the people who live between the two jurisdictions paying the price for Westminster’s uncertainty.