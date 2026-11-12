‘The risk of conflict is rising’: Royal Navy leads historic alliance to prepare for war in northern Europe

Britain and nine northern European allies have agreed to integrate their navies more closely, creating a rapidly deployable maritime force designed to deter Russian aggression and protect critical infrastructure across the increasingly contested waters of northern Europe.

The Royal Navy and its nine Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) partners signed a Northern Navies Initiative agreement in Oslo, committing to operate alike, train to common standards and develop equipment capable of working seamlessly across national fleets.

The ambition is to turn the JEF into a maritime vanguard for Nato in the north, allowing allied warships, sensors and autonomous systems to operate as a coordinated force rather than ten separate national navies.

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, the First Sea Lord, signed the agreement aboard HMS Prince of Wales at the International Sea Power Conference, alongside representatives of the other participating countries.

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Under the arrangements, the navies will plan operations together before a crisis and be able to transfer responsibilities between one another without disrupting missions. A Royal Navy frigate could hand control to a vessel from another JEF country, while one nation’s task group could direct allied sensors and uncrewed vessels.

Warships would also be able to repair, refuel and resupply in partner nations’ ports rather than returning to their home bases. Future autonomous platforms are intended to connect directly with one another’s command and control systems.

The agreement also addresses hostile activity below the threshold of open warfare, including threats to undersea cables and other critical seabed infrastructure.

Jenkins said the deal marked a significant advance after nine months of work, demonstrating what could be achieved when allied countries shared a common purpose.

“The threats we face are multiplying and that we must rise to the challenge before us,” he said.

Closing the conference, he said Britain and its European allies had recognised the need to take greater responsibility for their own security.

“What I hope we have demonstrated today, through this Agreement, is that we are doing exactly that,” he said.

Jenkins warned that the risk of conflict was rising, but insisted that war could still be prevented if adversaries believed the alliance was prepared to defend itself.

“War is not inevitable – not if our enemies believe that we are serious,” he said.

The initiative does not create a new military command structure. Instead, it is intended to allow the ten navies to act early, combine forces quickly and transfer seamlessly into Nato command if a wider mobilisation becomes necessary.

The signatories are the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The JEF was established following the 2014 Nato summit in Wales, initially comprising seven countries.

The agreement builds on a statement of intent signed by all ten nations earlier this year and a maritime framework agreed in July, with Britain acting as the lead nation.

Its significance extends beyond naval cooperation: as Russian military activity and threats to critical infrastructure intensify in northern European waters, the allies are seeking to make collective deterrence credible before a crisis begins.