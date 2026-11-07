‘There’s not a snowball’s chance in hell of Putin just going away’ as Brits face chilling war warning

Britons could face conscription within six years if tensions with Russia escalate into a wider European conflict, a security expert warned, urging the Government to begin recruiting volunteers before a crisis leaves the country unprepared.

Professor Anthony Glees, a security and intelligence specialist at the University of Buckingham, said the “whole of the nation” should prepare for conscription unless Vladimir Putin is defeated.

He argued that ministers should start signing up volunteers immediately, building a pool of people who could be mobilised if Britain became involved in a major war.

Professor Glees told the Mirror: “The UK Government should plan to sign up volunteers now and over the next three years and ‘the whole of the nation’ should prepare for conscription within six years unless Putin were defeated.”

His warning echoes growing concern among military figures that Britain’s armed forces are too small to sustain a prolonged confrontation with a major adversary.

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It also revives comparisons with the years before the Second World War, when Britain faced mounting pressure to prepare its military and civilian population for the possibility of conflict.

Professor Glees compared the current situation to 1937, just two years before war broke out across Europe.

The comparison follows warnings from former British Army chief General Sir Patrick Sanders, who described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “1937 moment” for the West.

Sir Patrick argued that Britain needed to prepare its population for the possibility of a major war, warning that the size of the military meant the country could not rely on professional soldiers alone.

He did not advocate compulsory military service. Instead, he called for a Finnish-style “citizen army” of around 500,000 people, bringing together regular troops, reservists and, eventually, volunteers and ordinary citizens.

Professor Glees believes even that approach might not be enough if the security situation deteriorates.

He said: “I would see a ‘limited conscription’, a call-up of incentivised volunteers, as being very much on the cards if Putin is now thrown out of Ukraine.

“Obviously, if there were a wider European or world war, conscription would follow at once.”

He warned that the Kremlin’s ambitions extended beyond the battlefield in Ukraine, arguing that Moscow wanted to reverse the post-Cold War security settlement in Europe.

“Putin has repeatedly said he wants the post-1997 NATO states to be disarmed and brought back into the Russia orbit, re-creating the system of satellites that was the strategic policy of the USSR.

“There’s not a snowball’s chance in hell of Putin just going away.”

The warnings are not confined to Britain. Senior NATO figures have previously argued that any future confrontation with Russia would require mobilisation well beyond the armed forces.

Admiral Rob Bauer, then chairman of NATO’s Military Committee, said civilians could have an important role in a major conflict and that governments needed to plan how large-scale mobilisation would work.

But the prospect of compulsory service remains politically contentious. Former prime minister Rishi Sunak said conscription was not on the agenda, and the Government has continued to reject a return to National Service.

As recently as October, ministers said there were “no current plans to reintroduce National Service”.

Britain continues to rely on professional regular and reserve forces, while examining how more people could be mobilised during a future emergency.

For now, conscription remains ruled out by the Government. But Professor Glees’s warning highlights the growing debate over whether Britain has the manpower, resources and public readiness to withstand a major European war.

Last month Britain’s top army officer has warned soldiers to prepare for a battlefield where survival may depend on fighting enemies at point-blank range, as lessons from Ukraine force a fundamental rethink of decades of military doctrine.

General Sir Roly Walker, Chief of the General Staff, told troops that traditional assumptions about close combat no longer reflected modern warfare, where soldiers could find themselves fighting at distances of zero to 40 metres.

“The things that are going to kill you are going to get that close to you,” he warned, Forces News reported.

Walker said the Army had spent between 20 and 60 years refining its ability to fight within that geographical zone, optimising its systems to support what he described as the most difficult and dangerous task: confronting the enemy at close quarters.

But the war in Ukraine has shown that the decisive fight can take place much closer.

“We are shifting from an Army that has, for the last 20 to 40 to 60 years, perfected, to a point of precision, the business of combat and fighting to a kind of geographical zone that was about 400 metres to your front,” he said.