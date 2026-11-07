‘Three crises, one terrifying moment’ as former Obama adviser warns world is nearing ‘dangerous escalation’

The next eight weeks could be “the most dangerous of our lives”, a former White House adviser has warned, as political upheaval in Washington threatens to collide with escalating conflicts involving Iran and Russia.

Robert Pape, who advised the Obama administration and is a professor of political science at the University of Chicago, believes the United States is becoming “deeper and deeper into an escalation trap”, with three major crises converging to raise the risk of a catastrophic confrontation in 2027.

Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Pape said the aftermath of this week’s midterm elections could prove particularly volatile, with Democrats taking control of Congress and Republican losses threatening to constrain President Donald Trump.

“It’s the eight most dangerous weeks because the most dangerous time is the transition of power,” he said.

The Republican defeats included traditionally conservative states such as Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, according to reports cited in the supplied account. The result marks a significant challenge to Trump’s political authority and could intensify tensions between the White House and its opponents.

Pape drew comparisons with the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, when Trump refused to accept his defeat to Joe Biden and supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

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“That occurred over a two-month period (after the presidential election). We are heading to a similar situation and it’s worse now,” he said.

“What we are witnessing is a watershed moment for the power of President Trump. It starts with the midterms, it starts with the consequences of Trump’s presidency, but it doesn’t stop there.”

Pape warned that domestic political instability would unfold alongside a possible escalation of the conflict with Iran. He believes Trump’s proposed three-day bombing campaign could draw Washington into a prolonged conflict, potentially creating a “forever war” that would be “impossible to stop”.

The third danger, he said, is a worsening confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, with the potential for the conflict to spill beyond the battlefield.

Pape pointed to what he described as “growing signs” that European governments are “extremely worried about what’s coming in the Ukraine war”.

He also warned that a Russian cyberattack could generate enormous pressure for retaliation among European governments and the United States, risking a cycle of escalation between nuclear-armed powers.

His warning was stark: “You know what the word is for that when Europe does that (retaliates)? World War Three.”

Pape described such a conflict as one in which the world’s largest powers attack each other’s homelands and their militaries engage directly.

The professor’s assessment is a warning about the risks of several crises reinforcing one another, rather than a prediction that world war is inevitable. But his central concern is that political turbulence in Washington could make an already dangerous international environment harder to contain.