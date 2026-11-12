‘In 14 years, Vietnam cost America 56,000’: Putin’s war machine chewed up by Ukraine

Russia has lost more than 50,000 troops killed or seriously wounded in a single month in Ukraine, according to Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte, who compared Moscow’s mounting casualties with American losses during the entire Vietnam War.

Speaking at the Atlantic Future Forum, Rutte said Russian military losses had exceeded 40,000 killed and severely wounded a month over recent months, with early reports suggesting October’s toll could have surpassed 50,000.

“The United States in 14 years, in Vietnam, lost 56,000. Here in one month, Russia, dead or seriously wounded, 40,000. And in October, early reporting indicates this number may have climbed to over 50,000. 50,000 in one month,” he said.

Rutte argued that Russian president Vladimir Putin was suffering serious setbacks on the battlefield and was increasingly seeking to weaken Ukraine’s resolve through attacks on civilian targets and critical infrastructure.

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He said Russian forces were striking Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones, seeking to destroy essential services ahead of winter in an effort to undermine public morale.

The Nato chief also accused Moscow of intensifying hostile operations across Europe, including arson, drone incidents and cyber-attacks, designed to weaken support for Kyiv.

“Putin is trying to divide us, destabilise our societies and disrupt our support for Ukraine with arson, drone incidents, cyber-attacks, and other malicious activities,” Rutte said.

“But let’s be clear. He is failing.”

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has also reported substantial Russian military losses since the beginning of November, as fighting continues despite Moscow’s heavy human cost.

Rutte’s remarks underline the scale of attrition facing the Kremlin as the war enters another winter, while Western allies seek to maintain military and political support for Ukraine.

On Monday Russia suffered a record 2,980 battlefield casualties in a single day, according to Ukraine’s military, as Moscow’s grinding offensive continues to exact a heavy human cost nearly five years into the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine’s General Staff said the Russian losses on November 8 included soldiers killed or seriously wounded, marking the highest daily figure reported since the invasion began in February 2022.

“One less invader every 29 seconds,” the General Staff said in a Telegram post on November 9.

The claim came a day after Kyiv said Russian casualties had reached 400,000 since the start of the full-scale war. The previous daily record was 2,500, reported on November 1, while October was described by Ukraine as the deadliest month for Russian troops since the invasion began.

“The Russian command continues to send units on suicidal assaults, while our soldiers repel these attacks day after day,” the General Staff said.