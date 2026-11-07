‘Bordering on irresponsible’ as government accused of abandoning millions unable to afford emergency stockpile

More than three million households across Britain cannot afford the government’s recommended emergency food and water stockpile, raising questions over whether ministers are leaving the country’s poorest families dangerously exposed to the threat of major disruption.

An estimated 3.1 million households, representing 6.4 million people including 2.1 million children, lack the income and savings needed to purchase even a basic three-day reserve, according to research by the Verdant think tank.

The findings expose a growing divide between the government’s ambition to make Britain better prepared for emergencies and the financial reality facing millions of households already struggling with everyday living costs.

Verdant assessed the expense of complying with the government’s recently launched ‘Be Ready’ checklist. A bare-minimum emergency supply costs about £12, but purchasing items at typical retail prices pushes the bill to nearly £20 per adult. Ready-to-feed baby formula adds another £12 for each infant.

The guidance recommends that households store three litres of bottled water per person per day, alongside non-perishable food that requires neither cooking nor refrigeration. The supplies are intended to help families withstand extreme weather, cyberattacks and infrastructure blackouts.

The estimated costs do not include additional equipment recommended under the wider guidance, including torches, spare batteries and wind-up radios.

James Meadway, Verdant’s director, said the initiative risked placing responsibility on households without providing the means for vulnerable families to comply.

“When you have so many people who can barely afford one day’s worth of food, it is bordering on irresponsible to say you need to be prepared, but we aren’t necessarily going to help you out,” he said.

“The problem is the government has an individualised approach to dealing with actually a big social problem, which is our increasing exposure to big failures happening in the rest of the world, and perhaps happening here.”

The financial barriers are particularly pronounced among renters and people receiving benefits. One in three council tenants and a quarter of housing association tenants cannot afford the recommended supplies, compared with just 4 to 5 per cent of homeowners. Seven in 10 households unable to afford the stockpile receive Universal Credit.

Meadway argued that Britain should consider restoring strategic reserves of essential goods, pointing to Sweden and other European countries that maintain state-backed emergency supplies.

“We used to have, until the early ’90s, a stockpile of essential foods in this country,” he said.

He criticised the assumption that international supply chains would continue functioning during a major crisis. “It’s kind of tone-deaf… [As if] we live in this magical, globalised world where everything’s just supplied if you click your fingers. That doesn’t exist anymore.”

One proposal would be to provide a one-off payment to the 3.1 million households unable to afford the checklist, at an estimated cost of £70mn to the government.

The findings echo warnings from Trussell, the UK’s largest food bank provider, after the guidance was published.

Helen Barnard, the charity’s director of policy and research, said: “Millions of people can’t afford to put food on the table and meet other essential costs every week.”

“They have no margin to build up emergency supplies at home – they’re already living through an emergency with insufficient support,” she told LBC.

The ‘Be Ready’ campaign forms the beginning of a three-year government drive to improve household preparedness, launched by Wes Streeting amid concerns over threats including flooding and wildfires.

The initiative comes as ministers also warn that Britain must prepare for a more dangerous security environment, with the defence secretary previously saying the country should be ready for war within 1,000 days.

But the Verdant findings highlight a fundamental weakness in that ambition: millions of people are being told to prepare for a national emergency when they cannot afford the supplies needed to get through one.