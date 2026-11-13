‘The flashes of tracer rounds pierce the night’: Royal Navy Wildcats put through their paces in Scottish war games

Royal Navy helicopter crews have spent a month conducting live-fire combat exercises in the Scottish Highlands, unleashing thousands of rounds from machine guns and coordinating simulated air strikes alongside British and American forces in an intensive test of their readiness for war.

Personnel from 847 Naval Air Squadron, part of the Commando Helicopter Force based at RNAS Yeovilton in Somerset, travelled to Tain Air Weapons Range on the Cromarty Firth for four weeks of training designed to prepare them for frontline missions supporting the UK Commando Force.

The exercises brought together Royal Navy aviators, Royal Marines, RAF fast jets and US special operations aircrew, with scenarios ranging from suppressing enemy positions to directing artillery and air strikes and leading an airborne assault.

The Wildcats operated for as many as eight hours a day, across daylight and darkness. On the heaviest firing days, their gunners expended more than 4,000 rounds.

Tain, a former RAF airfield north of Inverness, provides a live-firing environment where crews can practise using their weapons against targets in demanding conditions, including the wind and rain of the Scottish coast.

The deployment allowed pilots and aircrew to qualify or renew their qualifications on two weapons: the M3M heavy machine gun and the general-purpose machine gun. Some personnel had never fired either weapon before arriving in Scotland.

The qualification requires pilots to direct the aircrewman’s fire from the helicopter, identify and clear the intended target, then adjust the aim by observing where tracer rounds land.

Lieutenant James Parker, a pilot with 847 Naval Air Squadron, described the experience of firing the M3M from a Wildcat at night.

“The first time being in a Wildcat firing the M3M is an experience for all senses. Flying using Night Vision Goggles at low level, 200 to 1,500 metres from the target, it comes into the arcs. CLEAR TO FIRE!”

He added: “The whole aircraft moves sideways from the recoil of the .50 calibre ammunition. The smell of the ammunition fills the cabin, and the flashes of the tracer rounds pierce the dark night sky as they make their way to the target.”

The training also tested the ability of different forces to coordinate attacks in fast-moving battlefield conditions. Gunners from 29 Commando and marines from 42 Commando joined the exercises, alongside a US Air Force MC-130 from the 67th Special Operations Squadron and Typhoon fighters from the RAF’s II(AC) Squadron.

The MC-130 is a Hercules aircraft modified for special operations, including raids and the rapid insertion and extraction of troops. Some of the Typhoon pilots were themselves relatively inexperienced in close-air support.

Joint Terminal Attack Controllers on the ground, working with 29 and 42 Commando, and airborne Forward Air Controllers in the Wildcats coordinated strikes involving helicopters, Typhoons and artillery.

The aim was to sharpen the communications and procedures needed to direct fire accurately when friendly troops are engaged with an enemy.

“When you’ve got troops in contact, seconds matter, and having the words, cadence, and precision to effect fire quickly can be the difference between mission success or failure,” Lieutenant Parker said.

The month culminated in a simulated aviation assault on a surface-to-air missile site and its garrison at RAF Kinloss.

Royal Marines from 42 Commando first surrounded a hideout occupied by two simulated warlords, played by 847 Squadron pilots. Three Wildcats then landed an assault force to seize the site and capture the supposed enemy leaders, before directing Typhoon fighters to destroy the missile systems and simulated enemy mortars.

Crews also practised casualty evacuation under fire. In one scenario, a Wildcat provided overhead protection while a second landed, recovered a casualty and took off again — all within 60 seconds.

The exercises were designed to leave 847’s pilots and aircrew ready to deploy at short notice, in support of commandos operating in hostile environments.

As an ever-ready squadron, the unit must be prepared to fight anywhere and at any time. Its return to Yeovilton marked the end of the Scottish deployment, but the training was intended to ensure its crews could bring weapons, aircraft and allied forces together when the pressure is greatest.