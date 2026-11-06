Trump told to stop rewarding ‘Putin for his war crimes’ as energy deals are blood money

A Ukrainian anti-Kremlin campaign group has urged Donald Trump to revoke a controversial licence allowing Russian diesel to enter the US and block a Russian energy giant from participating in a proposed $25bn (£19bn) liquefied natural gas project in Alaska, warning that American energy policy risks helping to finance Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine.

Razom We Stand, which campaigns to cut Russia’s fossil fuel revenues, said Washington should close the loopholes allowing Russian energy companies to benefit from American commercial arrangements and refuse any sanctions relief for Moscow.

The intervention comes after the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued General License 135 on October 9, authorising transactions involving Russian diesel, including imports into the US, until April 7, 2027.

The authorisation appears to conflict with the 2022 Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act, which prohibits Russian energy imports and remains on the statute books.

Three tankers carrying approximately 140,000 tonnes of Russian diesel left for American ports in October. But the proposed shipments have encountered difficulties: the Talisman and Leruo have since changed course, while the Agioi Fanendes has no confirmed US destination. No cargo has yet been delivered.

Dr Svitlana Romanko, founder and executive director of Razom We Stand, said the arrangement offered little benefit to American consumers while creating another potential revenue stream for Moscow.

Americans were told this diesel deal would bring cheaper fuel, but a few tankers of Russian diesel will not change what they pay at the pump. They will add to the money Moscow’s military has to keep striking Ukrainian civilians and cities.

The tankers turning away show how fragile this deal is, and the United States must put an end to this war funding deal by revoking the license, not leave the door open for the next Russian cargo or the next dirty deal with Putin.

Opposition to the shipments is building across the American political establishment. New Jersey governor Mikie Sherrill warned 12 port and terminal operators on November 2 against accepting Russian diesel, arguing that importing the fuel violated federal law.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Republican senator Thom Tillis, also warned banks, port authorities and fuel distributors on October 26 that handling Russian diesel could expose them to congressional investigations. A separate bipartisan House bill would block the arrangement.

But the controversy extends beyond fuel imports to a potentially much larger energy partnership involving Novatek, the Russian gas producer operating under partial US sanctions.

The $25bn Polar LNG export project on Alaska’s North Slope has attracted scrutiny after its former chief executive, Joel Riddle, reportedly disclosed that the venture had received undisclosed funding from Novatek. Riddle resigned in September amid controversy surrounding the Russian company’s involvement.

According to reports in The New York Times and Financial Times, Novatek has sought a minority stake in the project, while Putin raised the proposal with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in September. There is no indication the envoys knew about Novatek’s funding.

The Financial Times has also reported that Polar LNG sought permission from the US Treasury to purchase a partly built Russian LNG facility. Discussions between American and Russian officials reportedly explored Novatek providing technology in exchange for sanctions relief for its Arctic LNG 2 project.

Novatek denies that the proposed arrangements are linked, while Polar LNG has denied wrongdoing.

Romanko warned that allowing the Russian company a foothold in Alaska would undermine Washington’s stated support for Kyiv.

Alaska’s gas must not become a bargaining chip with a Russian company that helps to fund the Kremlin’s war,” she said.

“To stand with Ukraine, the United States must rule out any role for Novatek in Alaska and any sanctions relief for Arctic LNG 2. Sanctions relief for Novatek would reward Putin for his war crimes, instead of end them.

The two controversies expose the wider tension between Trump’s pursuit of commercial and diplomatic engagement with Moscow and the continued Western effort to restrict the Kremlin’s energy revenues.

For Ukraine’s supporters, the concern is that sanctions exemptions and energy partnerships could provide Russia with new opportunities to generate revenue and acquire strategic influence, even as its war against Ukraine continues.

The immediate question facing Washington is whether it will maintain the diesel exemption and allow discussions over Novatek’s potential involvement in Alaska to proceed, or draw a harder line against Russian energy interests.