‘Assassinations, sabotage and cyber-attacks’: Military chief warns Britain of Putin’s escalating shadow war

Britain is falling behind its European allies in preparing for an increasingly dangerous confrontation with Russia, the head of the armed forces has warned, delivering a stark assessment of the security threats facing the country.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton said the Kremlin was becoming increasingly willing to take risks, with Moscow’s activities extending far beyond conventional military threats to include sabotage, targeted assassinations and cyber-attacks across Europe.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the Chief of the Defence Staff warned that Britain needed to “catch up with our European allies”, arguing that other countries had become more acutely aware of the danger posed by Vladimir Putin’s increasingly aggressive behaviour.

“This is the most dangerous period I’ve known in my adult life,” the 57-year-old said.

That threat – principally from Russia, but more broadly globally – is rising.”

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His intervention comes amid growing concerns among European security agencies about Moscow’s alleged campaign of destabilisation, including suspected interference with critical infrastructure and threats against civilian targets.

Sir Richard suggested that the familiar description of such operations as “hybrid activity” no longer adequately reflected their seriousness.

We’re talking about targeted assassinations, we’re talking about sabotage, we’re talking about cyber attacks,” he said.

“These are very real, real things [by] the Russian state we have proof of in Europe and to some extent in the UK.

European intelligence agencies are currently investigating whether a series of bomb threats directed at airlines and media organisations originated in Russia. A cross-border investigation is attempting to establish the source, although officials have cautioned that attribution remains unconfirmed.

The Kremlin has previously denied involvement in hybrid attacks against European countries.

For Britain, the warning presents a difficult political challenge. Ministers must convince the public that the Russian threat is serious enough to justify increased defence spending while explaining why the country needs to become better prepared for disruption.

Sir Richard has also backed the Government’s call for households to maintain emergency supplies of food and water.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, he revealed that he had been discussing preparations with his wife and had spent the weekend clearing out cupboards at home.

“There’s a lot of tins in the Knighton household,” he said.

“I put some extra shelves in,” he added, suggesting that emergency preparedness was something everyone should consider.

“Our first line of defence for the nation are our emergency services – who do a phenomenal job – and the armed forces. But all of us can play a part in readying ourselves.”

The comments underline a growing recognition within Britain’s defence establishment that national security cannot rest exclusively on military capabilities.

The resilience of households, businesses, communications networks and essential services could prove equally important during a prolonged national emergency.

Writing in The Independent last month, Sir Richard argued that European nations must assume greater responsibility for their own defence as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fundamentally changes the continent’s security environment.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of military readiness, industrial capacity and national resilience,” he said.

It has also reinforced the need for European nations to strengthen their defence capabilities and assume greater responsibility for their collective security.

He insisted that strengthening military capabilities should not be interpreted as preparing for inevitable conflict.

“This is not about preparing for war. It is about preventing it,” he said.

“History has repeatedly shown that weakness can invite aggression, while strength preserves peace.”

His message to Britain is unmistakable: deterrence depends on convincing Moscow that any attempt to exploit European weakness would carry unacceptable consequences.

The purpose of deterrence is simple: to convince our adversaries that the costs of aggression will far outweigh any potential gain.”

With tensions rising and European intelligence agencies increasingly focused on Russian activity, Britain’s military chief is warning that complacency is becoming an increasingly dangerous luxury.