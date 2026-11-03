Second London flight hit by bomb scare in 24 hours as Polish airport closes after emergency landing

A passenger aircraft travelling from London Heathrow to Warsaw has made an emergency landing at a Polish airport after authorities received information about a suspected explosive device on board.

The Polish Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8, carrying 181 passengers, landed at Warsaw-Modlin Airport at 10.01am local time on Tuesday, prompting an immediate security response and the closure of the airport.

The aircraft had originally been scheduled to arrive at Warsaw Chopin Airport but was diverted to Modlin, approximately 40 kilometres north of the Polish capital, after information emerged about a possible explosive device.

The airport confirmed that the diversion was made “due to information on an explosive device on board”.

Airport spokesman Adam Szabłowski said: “A plane from London landed at Modlin Airport at 10.01am.

“There are 181 people on board. The airport has been closed. We are waiting for bomb disposal experts.”

After landing, the aircraft was directed to a designated parking position for examination by specialist teams. Passengers were reportedly beginning to disembark as emergency procedures got under way.

Modlin Airport said it would remain closed until further notice while bomb disposal experts investigated the reported threat. It was not immediately clear whether any explosive device had been found or whether the warning would prove to be a false alarm.

The Boeing aircraft departed Heathrow at approximately 6.30am, with the diversion to Modlin taking place at 9.54am, shortly before its scheduled arrival in Warsaw.

The incident is the second reported bomb threat involving a flight departing London within 24 hours, raising fresh concerns over aviation security.

On Monday, a Wizz Air service travelling from London to Bulgaria was diverted to Budapest after receiving a similar threat.

The Airbus A321neo, which had been due to travel to Sofia, turned around over Bosnia and Herzegovina after requesting permission to land at Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport.

Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi confirmed the diversion, while a Gripen fighter jet was scrambled to escort the passenger aircraft.

That flight landed safely in Budapest, where authorities could carry out security checks.

The two incidents have prompted emergency responses involving airports and security personnel in separate European countries. However, there has been no indication so far that the threats are connected.

Investigations into the latest incident in Poland are continuing, with passengers and airport operations facing disruption while specialists establish whether the reported explosive device represents a genuine danger.