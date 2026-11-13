Streeting promises billions more for defence but warns Britain must get smarter

Wes Streeting has signalled that Britain will commit further money to defence at next year’s spending review, promising an additional boost on top of the biggest sustained increase in military spending since the end of the Cold War, while warning that the armed forces must become more effective at turning investment into fighting capability.

Speaking aboard HMS Prince of Wales in Oslo, the Defence Secretary told delegates at the Atlantic Future Forum that Britain’s security had become a central government priority as European Nato allies faced mounting threats and pressure to shoulder more responsibility for their own defence.

“We are already delivering the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War,” Streeting said, referring to the government’s latest Budget commitment. “There is more to come at next year’s spending review, but it’s not just about spending more. It is about spending more wisely.”

He added: “Investment is a statement of our commitment, but capability is the demonstration of our credibility.”

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The comments signal an attempt to balance growing demands for military investment with questions about whether Britain and its allies can rebuild the industrial capacity, personnel and equipment needed to deter a more aggressive Russia.

Introducing Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte at the end of the forum’s first day on Wednesday, Streeting described the current security environment as the most dangerous in a generation.

“You don’t need to be a scholar to know that we are in the most turbulent and threatening time since the end of the Cold War,” he said.

European Nato members had been asked to step up, he added, and were doing so under Rutte’s leadership. Streeting called for stronger military capabilities, a more resilient defence industrial base and closer alliances, arguing that these were essential to building a stronger Europe and Nato.

He also sought to emphasise the enduring value of the transatlantic alliance despite political tensions between Washington and European capitals.

“We should never forget what the alliance is centred around: freedom, democracy, and liberty,” he said, adding that Nato members were stronger together, both militarily and economically.

Rutte said the British Budget had committed the country to reaching defence spending of 3 per cent of gross domestic product by 2030, on the way to 3.5 per cent by 2035. That would double defence spending over a decade.

The setting underscored the strategic significance of the commitments. HMS Prince of Wales has spent three months leading Nato warships in the High North, an increasingly important theatre as Russia expands its military activity and Arctic security becomes a greater concern for European governments.

Streeting thanked the carrier’s crew for transforming the vessel from the flagship of Operation Firecrest into what he jokingly described as a “side hustle of a conference venue” within days.

He also used humour to underline the importance of political and military experience in government, praising former Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg’s move to become Norway’s finance minister and joking about Rutte’s earlier career at Unilever.

“If you can merge a margarine producer and a soap maker, I’m sure you can manage to get all members of the Nato alliance singing from the same hymn sheet at all times,” he said.

Behind the levity, however, lay a serious challenge: translating higher spending commitments into deployable forces, stronger supply chains and a credible deterrent. Streeting’s message was that Britain intends to spend more. The test will be whether it can make that money count.