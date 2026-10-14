Trump’s diesel deal with Putin threatens Ukraine’s security lifeline

US-backed security guarantees for Kyiv reportedly unravel after Trump agrees to ease Russian fuel restrictions, triggering alarm among European allies and accusations of betrayal in Washington.

Donald Trump’s decision to ease restrictions on Russian diesel imports has thrown a potential breakthrough in Ukraine peace negotiations into jeopardy, exposing the fragility of Western security commitments as Kyiv continues to face the threat of another Russian invasion.

Talks in Miami last weekend had offered a tentative opening. According to The Telegraph, US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner indicated that the president could be prepared to strengthen Washington’s proposed security guarantees for Ukraine as part of an updated peace plan.

The objective was to give Kyiv credible protection against renewed Russian aggression while finding a compromise over occupied territory — one that could command support from Ukraine and its European partners.

But that diplomatic effort reportedly deteriorated after Trump agreed a deal with Vladimir Putin to lift restrictions on imports of hundreds of thousands of barrels of diesel fuel to Russia.

The timing stunned European participants. Björn Seibert, a senior EU official who attended the Miami meeting, acknowledged that the diesel agreement had come as a surprise to those involved in the negotiations, according to the report.

The episode threatens to undermine the painstaking effort to reconcile two competing objectives: persuading Ukraine to consider difficult territorial compromises while convincing its leaders that the West would prevent Moscow from exploiting any future settlement.

Before news of the diesel deal emerged, Ukrainian and European representatives had been discussing possible arrangements covering territory, security guarantees and Ukraine’s prospects of joining the European Union. Jonathan Powell, the British Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser, was among the European participants.

The American proposal reportedly went further than Trump’s previously outlined commitment to involve US aircraft in patrolling Ukrainian airspace and provide satellite intelligence intended to deter another Russian invasion.

The precise terms of the expanded guarantees remain unclear. But an insider told The Telegraph that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s team had generally welcomed the revised offer, raising hopes that Washington might be prepared to provide Kyiv with stronger assurances against future Russian aggression.

Those hopes have since been thrown into doubt. Representatives of the United States, Ukraine and Europe left Miami without an agreement, with Trump’s diesel arrangement reportedly derailing the momentum behind the negotiations.

For Kyiv, the stakes extend far beyond the immediate diplomatic setback. Any peace settlement that leaves Russia in control of occupied Ukrainian territory will depend heavily on whether Moscow can be deterred from launching another offensive. Security guarantees that lack credibility could leave Ukraine vulnerable once the fighting stops.

The diesel deal has also sharpened concerns about the consistency of American policy. A president seeking to broker peace with Putin is simultaneously making an economic concession to Russia that European officials reportedly did not expect.

The consequences could reach beyond the negotiating table. Separate media reports suggest Trump is angry with Kyiv and could consider suspending intelligence-sharing arrangements with Ukraine, a step that would raise serious concerns about the country’s ability to monitor Russian military activity. The reports do not establish that such a suspension has been decided.

In Washington, senators have called on Trump to halt and reverse the diesel agreement, condemning the arrangement as a betrayal of Ukraine and warning against allowing Russia to benefit while negotiations over the country’s future remain unresolved.

The confrontation lays bare the central contradiction in Trump’s approach. Washington is trying to negotiate a settlement that depends on Ukraine trusting American security commitments, while the president’s decisions raise fresh questions about the durability of those commitments.

For European governments, the danger is that a diplomatic initiative intended to end the war could instead weaken the confidence on which any lasting peace would depend.

The Miami talks have not produced a settlement. Instead, they have exposed how quickly the prospect of stronger guarantees for Kyiv can be overshadowed by a separate bargain with Moscow — and how little certainty Ukraine may have about the terms of its future security.