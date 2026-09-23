Zelensky warns ‘Russia is preparing a new massive attack against Ukraine’ after meeting Burnham

President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia is preparing a new “massive attack” against Ukraine, raising fresh fears of a major missile and drone barrage as Kyiv prepares for another winter of war.

The Ukrainian president issued the warning after meeting British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where the two leaders discussed air defence, energy security and preparations for the months ahead.

“We currently have intelligence information indicating that Russia is preparing a new massive attack against Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said in a statement following the meeting.

He did not provide details of the intelligence or specify when or where a new attack could take place.

The warning comes as Ukraine seeks additional air-defence systems from its allies and attempts to protect critical infrastructure ahead of winter, when Russian attacks on the electricity and heating networks could have their greatest impact.

The British government said Mr Burnham and Mr Zelensky discussed the “tough winter ahead” and a proposal for an energy ceasefire. Mr Burnham condemned Russia’s continuing attacks and said Britain was “four-square behind Ukraine”. Both leaders also agreed that pressure on Moscow through sanctions should continue.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine remained in constant contact with its international partners over the provision of additional air-defence capabilities.

The warning followed his separate meeting with US President Donald Trump, after which Mr Zelensky said Kyiv was prepared to halt attacks on Russian energy facilities if Moscow agreed to stop striking Ukraine’s power and other critical infrastructure.

“We are ready for energy ceasefire,” Mr Zelensky said.

“If they don’t want us to attack their diesel and refineries, and etc, we are ready – if they will not attack our energy system, our electricity, heating system, water supplies.”

Russia has given no indication that it will accept such a reciprocal arrangement, while aerial attacks by both sides have continued. Reuters reported that Russian forces have altered their tactics in recent weeks, conducting repeated missile and drone attacks throughout the day rather than relying solely on overnight barrages.

Mr Zelensky also thanked Britain for what he described as a “new contribution” to Ukraine’s energy sector ahead of winter, although he did not specify what had been provided.

The emphasis on energy infrastructure reflects Kyiv’s concern that the coming winter could once again become a major test of Ukraine’s ability to keep homes heated and the electricity system functioning.

The latest warning also coincided with a major development in the European sanctions regime. The EU agreed to extend its Russia sanctions framework for three years but removed two prominent Russian businessmen, Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman, from the sanctions list.

Mr Zelensky criticised the decision, arguing that sanctions relief was incompatible with the continuing attacks on Ukraine.

“When Ukrainians live under the threat of missile and drone strikes every day, there can be no question of lifting sanctions,” he said.

“I and the Prime Minister share the same position on this issue: as long as the war continues, sanctions must remain in place and be strengthened.”

The latest developments underline the competing pressures facing Kyiv and its allies as diplomatic efforts continue alongside preparations for further military escalation.

Washington has been pushing for an energy ceasefire, while Ukraine is seeking additional protection for its critical infrastructure. At the same time, Kyiv says Russian preparations point towards another major attack.

For Burnham’s government, the meeting places the UK’s support for Ukraine squarely alongside the immediate challenge of strengthening its defences before winter.

The Ukrainian president’s warning remains based on intelligence assessments that have not been publicly detailed. But with Russia continuing to launch large-scale aerial attacks and Ukraine facing persistent shortages of sophisticated air-defence systems, Kyiv is preparing for the possibility that another major barrage could come with little warning.