Burnham opens door to EU return as Labour faces pressure to reverse Brexit

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has declined to rule out Britain eventually rejoining the European Union, saying the question was “for another day” as his government seeks to deepen economic and political ties with Brussels.

Burnham’s comments, made en route to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, mark a significant opening on an issue that was previously excluded from Labour’s immediate Brexit strategy. He stressed that his priority was currently a planned UK-EU summit focused on practical agreements to strengthen trade and economic co-operation.

“Our focus at the moment is on a UK/EU summit which we hope will take place later this year,” Burnham said when asked whether he would rule out a future manifesto commitment to return to the bloc.

He praised former prime minister Keir Starmer for repairing relations with Brussels after Brexit and said his government wanted to take that process further.

“My immediate priority is to build on the good work that Keir did in rebuilding bridges. Because those bridges were broken in the early part of this decade. And Keir did a good job in re-establishing that relationship.

“What we have got to do now is go to the next level in terms of reaching practical agreement that will further boost the British economy. And those issues are the substance of the summit alongside EU requests around youth mobility.”

Burnham’s comments come as pressure builds within Labour for a more ambitious approach to Britain’s relationship with Europe. Former Labour leader Lord Neil Kinnock is among those who have called for a commitment to rejoin the EU to feature in a future manifesto.

But the prime minister also signalled that closer ties would not mean accepting every element of EU policy. He criticised the bloc’s proposed “Made in Europe” rules, warning that they could disadvantage British manufacturers and disrupt integrated supply chains.

“We do have concerns about Made in Europe, which is something that could affect British industry and British supply chains,” Burnham said.

He said he would raise the issue “in a constructive spirit” during his meeting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Burnham is seeking British participation in the EU industrial initiative, arguing that UK and European supply chains are closely integrated.

In his UN speech, Burnham is also expected to reflect on the “turbulence” of the decade since the 2016 Brexit referendum and warn about foreign attempts to manipulate democratic processes.

“I’m reflecting on that last decade,” he told reporters.

“What we’ve experienced is when that turbulence comes, when outside actors seek to manipulate, to distort facts, influence the British democratic process.

“Going into the next decade we need to be clear-eyed about that and become stronger and more on the front foot about challenging that.”