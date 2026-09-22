New business opportunities in Ireland

Ireland has long attracted international technology, pharmaceutical and financial companies. But the country is also creating new opportunities for smaller businesses and entrepreneurs. In 2026, some of the most interesting possibilities are appearing where digital technology, sustainability, tourism and specialised local services meet.

The Irish government’s 2026–2030 enterprise capital plan allocates €4.7 billion to enterprise, innovation and tourism infrastructure. That’s included €1.12 billion for indigenous businesses and €300 million for enterprise decarbonisation. That does not guarantee success for a new company. But it shows clearly where investment and policy attention are heading.

AI services for ordinary businesses

Artificial intelligence is no longer relevant only to large technology companies. Ireland is actively examining how businesses in manufacturing, construction, tourism and ICT can use AI to improve productivity and competitiveness.

That creates space for small companies offering practical AI services rather than trying to build the next global chatbot.

Potential opportunities include:

AI-powered customer support for small businesses;

automated appointment and booking systems;

document processing and administration;

data analysis for retailers and hospitality companies;

AI training for employees;

specialised software for construction or manufacturing.

The key opportunity may be implementation. Many companies know that AI could be useful but do not necessarily have the staff or expertise to introduce it effectively.

Green business is becoming practical business

Sustainability is also turning into a commercial opportunity.

Irish companies face pressure to reduce energy use, operating costs and emissions. The government’s capital plan includes substantial funding specifically for enterprise decarbonisation, creating demand for businesses that can help companies make that transition.

A new enterprise does not need to manufacture wind turbines to participate in the green economy. Opportunities can exist in:

energy-efficiency consulting;

smart heating and monitoring systems;

building retrofits;

waste reduction;

repair and reuse services;

sustainable packaging;

carbon and energy reporting for SMEs.

Services that reduce both environmental impact and monthly costs may be particularly attractive because businesses can see a direct financial benefit.

Tourism beyond Dublin

Tourism remains another major opportunity, particularly outside traditional hotspots.

Irish tourism generated €11.2 billion in total earnings in 2025 and supported almost 230,000 jobs. Fáilte Ireland has identified regional tourism, longer stays and extending activity beyond the summer season as important growth areas for 2026 and beyond.

That creates opportunities for smaller businesses offering experiences rather than simply accommodation.

Think about:

guided food and history tours;

outdoor and adventure experiences;

small-group cultural trips;

cycling and walking services;

local cooking experiences;

transport for rural attractions;

premium short-break packages.

Fáilte Ireland’s new strategy also highlights culinary tourism, outdoor experiences and greater use of digital and AI tools, making these especially interesting areas for entrepreneurs.

Digital niches can reach beyond Ireland

One advantage of starting a digital business in Ireland is that the potential customer base does not need to stop at the country’s borders.

A small company can sell software, consulting, online education, design, marketing or specialist content internationally without opening physical offices abroad.

Localization is particularly valuable. Customers increasingly expect websites, payment methods, offers and customer service to reflect their own market. The same principle can be seen across online entertainment, streaming, gaming and platforms such as TonyBet Ireland: a service becomes more relevant when the experience is adapted to the audience rather than simply copied from another country.

For a small digital company, understanding one niche exceptionally well may therefore be more realistic than trying to compete with large general-purpose platforms.

Support for small companies

Entrepreneurs should also investigate the support system before funding everything themselves.

Ireland’s Local Enterprise Offices provide support for qualifying small businesses, including Business Expansion Grants for eligible enterprises in the growth stage. Meanwhile, national programmes provide funding for innovation, disruptive technologies and scaling Irish companies.

Before launching, it is worth checking:

whether a grant or mentoring programme applies; whether your idea solves a clearly defined problem; how much customers are willing to pay; whether the business can scale beyond one location; what regulations or licences apply to the sector.

Where is the best opportunity?

There is no single “best” business to start in Ireland. The strongest opportunities are often found where an existing trend meets an unsolved practical problem.

AI adoption needs specialists who can make technology useful. Sustainability creates demand for cost-saving services. Tourism needs distinctive regional experiences, while digital businesses can reach customers far beyond Ireland.

The most promising entrepreneur may therefore not be the person with the most futuristic idea, but the one who notices where customers are already struggling and builds a simple solution around that need.

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