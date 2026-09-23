Brits on holiday in NATO hotspot warned of Russian explosive drones

British tourists travelling to Romania have been warned that explosive-carrying drones have crossed into the country as Russia’s war against Ukraine increasingly spills across the NATO member’s borders.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has updated its travel advice to warn British nationals about “widespread military activity in neighbouring Ukraine”, following repeated drone incidents in Romanian airspace and territorial waters.

The FCDO now states: “There have been cases of drones crossing into Romanian airspace and territorial waters, and occasionally, drones carrying explosives have landed or washed ashore in Romania.”

Travellers are being urged to follow instructions issued by Romanian authorities during drone activity, including alerts sent through the country’s RO-Alert mobile phone system.

Read more related news:

They are also warned not to approach military debris. The FCDO has not advised against travel to Romania, and the overall travel warning for the country remains unchanged.

The updated guidance comes after a series of incidents highlighting the growing risks faced by Romania, which shares a border with Ukraine and is a member of both NATO and the European Union.

In August, two Romanian F-16 fighter jets were scrambled after a maritime drone was detected close to the Neptun Deep offshore gas project in the Black Sea.

One of the aircraft fired its cannon at the drone, destroying it. Romania’s defence minister said the device was carrying explosives and had been found only a few hundred metres from work being carried out at the strategically important gas project, where several hundred people were working.

Romanian President Nicuşor Dan condemned what he described as an intensification of “irresponsible” incidents by Russia, saying Romania remained vigilant alongside its NATO allies.

The incident came just hours after another drone entered Romanian airspace and crashed near the Ukrainian border during a major Russian attack on Ukraine.

The proximity of the incidents has heightened concerns about the potential for the war to generate further security incidents inside NATO territory.

Romania has repeatedly had to scramble aircraft and increase surveillance as Russian attacks target Ukrainian ports and infrastructure close to the Danube and Black Sea.

The FCDO warning offers a reminder that the consequences of the conflict are no longer confined to Ukraine’s battlefield.

In the eastern Romanian city of Galaţi, about 10 miles from the Ukrainian border, residents have previously described hearing explosions from drone activity across the frontier.

One local told the Express: “We are scared. We hear things sometimes. A few days ago, it was some drones at night. It is almost like normal.”

That normalisation of military activity is becoming a concern for countries on NATO’s eastern flank, where airspace incursions, falling debris and attacks close to critical infrastructure have become recurring features of the war.

The Neptun Deep incident was particularly sensitive because of the importance of the project to Romania and European energy security. The offshore development is expected to begin gas production in 2027 and is one of the largest energy projects under development in the Black Sea.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the wider pattern as “an escalating campaign of threats” and said: “This is hybrid warfare.”

The warnings come as Western governments increasingly focus on Russia’s use of drones, sabotage and other forms of disruption against countries supporting Ukraine.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said ahead of the United Nations General Assembly that Britain remained “highly vigilant” about the Russian threat. His government has subsequently announced plans for a new security structure intended to counter hostile information operations.

For British visitors, however, the immediate message is more practical: Romania remains open to travellers, but the FCDO is now explicitly warning that military drones — including devices carrying explosives — can reach Romanian territory.

With around 70,000 British tourists visiting Romania in the first half of 2025, the revised guidance places a growing security risk alongside the country’s established attractions.

The warning does not advise Britons to stay away. But it makes clear that, in a NATO country bordering an active war zone, the distinction between the conflict in Ukraine and everyday life across the border is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain.