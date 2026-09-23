Gosport on a knife edge: Hampshire police under fire as migrants ‘get more protection than the King’

Hundreds of anti-migration protesters confronted police in Gosport after expectations that a migrant boat would be brought into the Hampshire town triggered a major security operation, with six people arrested as tensions escalated.

The confrontation unfolded after a small boat carrying dozens of migrants spent more than 33 hours crossing the Channel before being intercepted by British rescue services and ultimately diverted to Dover.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said six people were arrested after some protesters “became hostile towards officers”. The arrests included allegations of careless driving, assaulting an emergency worker and aggravated trespass. Police said the suspects remained in custody while inquiries continued.

The disorder highlighted the increasingly combustible political and policing environment surrounding Channel crossings, with demonstrations now forming around the expected destination of boats rather than simply their eventual landing point.

Police had closed Haslar Marina and deployed officers to Gosport to facilitate what they described as peaceful protest, protect the local community and support other agencies responding to the maritime incident.

But the expected landing did not take place.

EXCLUSIVE footage. Unbelievable scene. Coaches that were planned for migrants to get on in Gosport being escorted from Hampshire by a larger motorcade than what the prime minister or king would get. This has to be seen to be believed. The money spent 🤯 This countries broken pic.twitter.com/usqKEIZS0n — Cllr George Madgwick (@georgedmadgwick) September 22, 2026

The migrants were instead taken “to Dover by water”, according to local MP Dame Caroline Dinenage. The boat arrived in Dover early on Wednesday, with passengers seen disembarking wearing orange life jackets and carrying personal belongings. Reports put the number on board at about 51, while French authorities had earlier referred to around 60 people.

The French coastguard said the passengers had been at sea for more than 33 hours in “precarious conditions” and had refused assistance because they were “determined to take all risks to reach the United Kingdom”.

In Gosport, however, the police deployment continued even after it became clear the vessel would not arrive.

George Madgwick, Reform UK’s leader in Hampshire, described the planned operation as “a larger motorcade than what the Prime Minister or King would get”.

Around 60 protesters gathered near the marina, with demonstrators dressed in black and some wearing face coverings confronting a police cordon. Chants included “shame on you” and “send them back”. Some protesters were accused of chanting “let them drown”.

One demonstrator who travelled from Brighton told the Southampton Daily Echo the protest was a “question of national identity”, claiming that “Everywhere you go the immigrants have more than we have” and describing those gathered as “true patriots”.

The majority left at about 8.30pm once it became clear the migrants would be taken elsewhere.

Zia Yusuf, Reform UK’s home affairs spokesman, posted a video of the empty motorcade and described the operation as “insane”.

“Burnham is sending ANOTHER police escort to take them to their taxpayer funded hotel,” he said.

“Just like they did in Portsmouth. Is there any country in history that gave police escorts to invading men?

“A country that treats invaders like Kings? While crushing dissent from its own people?”

🚨Both camera views of the migrant coaches being escorted by police. I wonder the exact cost of taxpayers money was spent on this operation alone? 🎥@georgedmadgwick

🎥@RhysTheSaint pic.twitter.com/jZkpd0huan — Gauci Reports (@GauciReports) September 22, 2026

The language underlines how rapidly small-boat arrivals have become a flashpoint between the government and anti-migration campaigners. Police, meanwhile, have increasingly had to manage demonstrations alongside the maritime response itself.

Hampshire police also said they were investigating a video circulating online that appeared to show damage being caused to a boat in the Channel on Tuesday afternoon.

The latest confrontation came only a day after five people were detained following an unusual undetected landing on the Kent coast at Folkestone. The Home Office launched an investigation after the boat reached shore without being intercepted.

Defence Minister Luke Pollard nevertheless insisted that the Government had not lost control of Britain’s borders.

“Our borders are secure, but we want to make them stronger,” he said, adding that the Home Office was investigating the Folkestone incident.

A Government spokesman said: “The Border Security Command works around the clock to protect our border and will continue to detain, check and process every small boat arrival.”

The episode leaves the Government facing a dual challenge: maintaining the operational response to Channel crossings while containing the increasingly confrontational protests developing around them.

For Gosport, the immediate result was stark. The town prepared for the arrival of a migrant boat, hundreds gathered in opposition, police deployed in force and six people were arrested — only for the much-anticipated motorcade to leave without its passengers.