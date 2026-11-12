‘Played for a fool’: Trump savaged for berating Ukraine while Putin gets the red-carpet treatment

Donald Trump has been accused of allowing Vladimir Putin to “play him for a fool” as a senior US senator urged Washington to maintain its support for Ukraine and condemned the president’s attempts to accommodate the Kremlin.

Dick Durbin, the outgoing Democratic senator, used a speech to warn that the US must not abandon Kyiv as diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s invasion gather pace. He called on the incoming Congress to ensure Ukraine received previously committed financial assistance and replenish its air defence systems, which remain critical to protecting the country from Russian attacks.

Durbin also delivered a sharp rebuke of Trump’s approach to Putin, accusing the president of undermining Ukraine while offering concessions to Moscow.

“The president has rolled out the red carpet for Putin on American soil, he held endless phone calls that led to nowhere,” he said.

“Trump publicly scolded Ukraine for fighting for its life and its existence and most recently… eased Russian oil sanctions.”

He added: “Attempts to pacify Putin are both fantasy and folly by an American president who seems forever enamoured by this autocratic Russian leader, who is endlessly playing Trump for a fool.”

The intervention comes as US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner prepare for separate meetings with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, in an effort to build on negotiations held in Abu Dhabi.

The pair are expected to travel to Moscow first for talks with the Russian leader before heading to Dublin, where Zelensky is due to attend a series of European meetings. They will brief the Ukrainian president on the latest developments.

The Abu Dhabi discussions, held over two days, produced an agreement on what Kushner described as the largest prisoner exchange of the war so far. Neither side disclosed how many detainees would be involved.

But the negotiations also exposed deep divisions over the shape of any eventual peace settlement, particularly the role European countries should play in the process.

The talks were the first since diplomatic efforts were interrupted in February by the US military campaign in Iran, adding further uncertainty to an already fragile negotiating process.

Kushner said the meeting with Putin would “go over what was discussed today and try to make more progress on some of the issues that we discussed because we see some openings and some opportunities”.

He said the discussions with Zelensky would “further explore some of the ideas that we came up with here today”.

Ukraine’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, acknowledged that substantial obstacles remained, but suggested there was scope to keep the process moving.

“There is still a lot of difficult work ahead, but there are opportunities to continue the negotiation process,” he said.

Russia’s delegation chief, Vladimir Medinsky, also indicated that discussions would continue, telling reporters: “The discussion will certainly continue.”

However, he questioned the value of involving European governments, whose leaders have repeatedly argued that Ukraine and its allies must have a central role in determining the country’s future.

“We don’t really understand what there is to talk about with them,” Medinsky said. “We have not received a single peace initiative, not one concrete proposal from the European countries.”

The contrasting positions underline the diplomatic challenge facing Washington: securing progress with Moscow while maintaining the confidence of Kyiv and its European allies.