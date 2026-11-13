Badenoch accuses Rayner of ‘betraying’ women as asylum camp plans spark fury in Oxfordshire

Kemi Badenoch has accused Angela Rayner of betraying women and girls after the Housing Secretary approved planning permission for asylum accommodation at the former Ministry of Defence site in Bicester, intensifying the political row over plans to house more than 1,000 migrants in Oxfordshire.

The Conservative leader said the decision had ignored the concerns of residents in nearby Piddington, where she claimed villagers were “terrified” about the prospect of the accommodation being established on their doorstep.

In a furious social media post, Mrs Badenoch said: “This is a betrayal of the women of Piddington, but emblematic of Labour and Angela Rayner’s disregard for the law and women and girls’ safety.”

She added: “When I visited Piddington I met a village terrified of what was about to land on their doorstep. The government said it was listening, instead it’s completely ignored this community’s concerns.”

Mrs Badenoch claimed the more than 1,000 men who could be housed at the site were in Britain illegally and should be deported rather than accommodated.

“The 1000+ male migrants that Labour are about to deposit in Oxfordshire are in Britain illegally. They should be deported as soon as possible, not housed in areas completely unsuitable for the task,” she said.

She also used the dispute to renew her call for Britain to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), arguing that only the Conservatives had a plan to remove all illegal migrants from the country.

The decision has also drawn criticism from the Liberal Democrats, with Munira Wilson accusing the Government of overriding local opinion and ignoring warnings about the suitability of the site.

Speaking to GB News, the Lib Dem MP said her colleague Calum Miller, who represents Bicester and Woodstock, had been challenging the proposals since they were first put forward.

She claimed concerns had been raised about pressure on local health services, the potential impact on community cohesion and the condition of the site itself.

Ms Wilson said the former military facility was understood to contain asbestos and was not ready to cope with the sewage requirements of the proposed accommodation.

“It’s just beggars belief that a site like this has been chosen for asylum seeker accommodation,” she said.

She added that the plans were being challenged in the High Court, with Mr Miller prepared to support those fighting the development.

Defence Minister Luke Pollard was also challenged over the decision during an appearance on GB News, where presenter Anne Diamond questioned why he had repeatedly referred to asylum hotels while defending the plans.

Mr Pollard acknowledged that the prospect of asylum accommodation arriving in local communities would cause concern, but insisted the Home Office was engaging with residents and considering appropriate safeguards.

“I recognise there will be some people who won’t want that at all in their community, but there will be others for whom their mitigations will be appropriate for that community,” he said.

He defended the Government’s position as a difficult response to an inherited problem, arguing that the previous administration had failed to resolve the use of hotels despite dealing with fewer cases.

“But it’s not an easy decision, there’s no magic wand. The last Government couldn’t solve the problem with half the number of hotels,” he said.

The row leaves ministers facing mounting opposition from residents and politicians over the proposed accommodation, as the Government attempts to move away from expensive asylum hotels.