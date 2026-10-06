Putin reverts to covert mobilisation as battlefield losses surge by 91% in Donbas

Russia is conducting what Ukraine describes as a covert mobilisation of forces for the war, with a sharp increase in Russian casualties recorded by Ukrainian drone units coinciding with a growing number of troops deployed along the front.

Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, said his units recorded 2,699 confirmed Russian “irrecoverable and medical casualties” during the first five days of October.

That compared with 1,931 casualties recorded during the same period in September and 1,529 in August, according to figures released by Brovdi. The October total was therefore almost 40 per cent higher than September and 77 per cent above the corresponding period in August.

Brovdi attributed the increase to a growing Russian presence on the battlefield, describing the trend as evidence of a covert mobilisation already under way.

“No fantasies, rumors or guesses—only records, mathematics, and analysis of verified casualties,” he said.

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The figures, however, cover only casualties recorded by Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces and do not include the results of other Ukrainian military units. They therefore provide an incomplete picture of Russia’s total losses.

The sharpest increase was reported around the Dobropillia-Pokrovsk sector, an important area of fighting in Donetsk where the Azov Corps of Ukraine’s National Guard is operating.

Ukrainian drone units recorded 1,268 Russian irrecoverable and medical casualties there during the first five days of October, compared with 884 in September and 664 in August.

That represents a 43 per cent increase from September and a 91 per cent rise from the beginning of August.

The figures offer a glimpse into the attritional character of Russia’s campaign, in which Moscow has continued to generate personnel despite heavy battlefield losses.

For Ukraine, the question is whether Russia can sustain that manpower advantage without resorting to another politically costly nationwide mobilisation.

Moscow has sought to expand recruitment through a combination of conscription, contract service and financial incentives, allowing the Kremlin to replenish formations without announcing a repeat of the mass mobilisation ordered in 2022.

Russia is also preparing to draft about 120,000 conscripts during the autumn intake, according to Russian military officials, with the first conscripts expected to begin reporting to their assignments from October 10.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has separately argued that Russia has effectively already begun another mobilisation by increasing the number of people it recruits through multiple channels.

The distinction between a formal mobilisation and an expanding recruitment campaign is important. Russia does not necessarily need to announce a new nationwide call-up if it can continue attracting sufficient personnel through contracts, conscription and other recruitment mechanisms.

But the casualty figures cited by Brovdi suggest the cost of maintaining Russia’s battlefield tempo is rising.

The concentration of losses around Pokrovsk and Dobropillia is particularly significant because Russia has been attempting to make advances across several sectors of the eastern front while Ukraine increasingly relies on drones to compensate for shortages in conventional manpower and ammunition.

The battlefield is therefore becoming an industrial contest as much as a military one: Russia must generate enough personnel and equipment to replace losses, while Ukraine seeks to use relatively inexpensive unmanned systems to impose costs on advancing forces.

Brovdi’s figures should not be interpreted as a definitive measure of Russia’s overall casualties. They represent Ukrainian battlefield records from one branch of the armed forces and have not been independently verified.

But if the underlying trend is accurate, the increase raises a broader question about Moscow’s strategy.

Russia appears willing to absorb substantial personnel losses in pursuit of incremental gains on the battlefield.

The Kremlin’s ability to sustain that exchange rate may ultimately prove as important as the territory captured.

And if Moscow is already increasing recruitment without announcing another formal mobilisation, Ukraine’s warning of a Russian “covert mobilisation” may describe not a single order from the Kremlin, but a broader system for keeping the war supplied with soldiers while avoiding the political shock of another nationwide call-up.