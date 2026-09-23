Russian attack helicopter breaches NATO airspace ‘to once again test air defences’

A Russian military helicopter briefly violated Polish airspace on Wednesday, prompting the scrambling of Polish fighter aircraft and placing ground-based air defence forces on heightened readiness.

Poland’s Armed Forces Operational Command said the Russian Mi-8 helicopter crossed into Polish territory at around 11.08am local time north of the town of Braniewo.

In a statement, the command said there was “a brief violation of the airspace of the Republic of Poland by an Mi-8 helicopter of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation”.

The helicopter was flying from Russia’s Kaliningrad region and penetrated approximately 300 metres into Polish airspace, remaining there for 42 seconds, according to the Polish military.

The incident triggered an immediate response from Poland’s air-defence network.

Read more related news:

“The flight was observed by the radio-location systems of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland. Fighter aircraft were scrambled, and ground-based forces and assets remained on standby,” the Operational Command said.

Polish authorities said the circumstances indicated that Russia was “once again testing” the readiness of the country’s air defences.

“The nature of the incident indicates that Russia is once again testing the readiness of our air defence,” the command said.

“The crews of the Republic of Poland’s air defence systems conduct round-the-clock observation, remaining in constant readiness to ensure the safety of Polish airspace.”

The helicopter was operating from Kaliningrad, Russia’s heavily militarised Baltic exclave situated between Poland and Lithuania.

The reported incursion comes amid a series of airspace incidents involving Russian drones across the Baltic region and growing concern among NATO governments about the possibility of accidental or deliberate violations of allied territory.

Poland has repeatedly scrambled fighter aircraft in response to Russian attacks on neighbouring Ukraine, particularly when missiles or drones have approached or crossed towards its airspace.

The latest incident adds to pressure on NATO’s eastern flank as Baltic governments increase surveillance and air-defence readiness in response to what they regard as a growing range of Russian military and hybrid activities.

Poland’s description of the helicopter flight as a test of its air defences also comes against a backdrop of warnings from senior European military officials that Moscow could seek to probe NATO’s readiness through ambiguous or limited actions that stop short of a conventional attack.

The incident lasted less than a minute, and Polish authorities did not report any damage or casualties.

Nevertheless, the rapid scrambling of fighter aircraft underlines the sensitivity of even brief airspace violations along NATO’s eastern frontier, where military forces are operating close to Russian territory and the war in Ukraine.

For Poland, the episode is another test of its ability to detect and respond to an unidentified or potentially hostile aircraft before an intrusion develops into a more serious security incident.