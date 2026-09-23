How Google shopping sells your products

Google Shopping operates using product data. So when a retailer uploads a file describing its stock, Google reads it, and every auction thereafter depends on how well it describes the product.

Nobody picks keywords here; there aren’t any headlines to write or primary text fields to persuade a conversion. Budget won’t rescue a weak feed either; it’ll just spend itself faster.

The most useful work on a Shopping account happens away from the campaign settings.

How the feed targets

Every product appears as a row of attributes. Title, description, price, availability, image link, GTIN, brand, colour, size, material, product type, google_product_category. Google makes sense of the row, determines what the item is, and then identifies which searches it belongs in.

A missing Global Trade Item Number on a branded product stops Google from matching the listing to the same item sold elsewhere. What happens is the listing is removed from the comparison view that many shoppers browse before buying. Anything a retailer manufactures itself is exempt.

One thing to note is that bidding only starts once the feed has the product in the auction. It’s worth taking your time to ensure the info above has been entered correctly and effectively.

Titles carry more than anything else in the file

Product titles have a fair amount of text space, though only the front portion is visible in most placements. Retailers who pack the opening words with the terms shoppers type into search get discovered more often. These include: brand, product name, key spec, colour, size, and material.

It’s tedious work, and most shops skip it because their eCommerce platform generates titles automatically, and those titles look perfectly good on the website. They look like they work because a shopper browsing the site already knows what department they’re in. However, Google doesn’t.

Price is on display beside everyone selling the same thing

Shopping puts a price next to a photo, alongside a rival’s price, and shoppers compare without leaving the page. Merchant Centre reports a benchmark for products with enough retailers listing the same item, so a shop can see how it stands against the market before it wonders why click volume dipped.

If you’re new to Google Shopping or need an expert on call, partnering with a team that specialises in Google Shopping Management would be the next step. These teams are responsible for maintenance and overseeing daily operations. Keeping the machine well-oiled, if you will.

Performance max examines the feed

Shopping campaigns were absorbed into Performance Max, and product data counts for more within it than before. Listing groups draw from the Merchant Centre. Search themes steer the automation; they don’t overrule what the attributes say. Brand exclusions stop the campaign from hoovering up traffic the shop would have won anyway.

Feed the system blank product types, missing colours, empty material fields and titles that read like internal SKU codes, and it optimises toward the handful of products it understands. At the same time, the rest of the catalogue does nothing at all.

Retailers who split campaigns by custom label get further. Margin band, seasonality, bestseller status, and clearance. The labels mean nothing to Google beyond a way of carving up the catalogue, which is what makes them worth setting, because a shop knows things about its own products that no algorithm can read off a price field.

The boring stuff moves the numbers

Supplemental feeds let a retailer overwrite specific fields without rebuilding the primary export, so a rewritten title set can go live without waiting on a developer ticket. Promotions attach an offer badge to listings and lift click-through in categories where shoppers browse for a while before committing. Product review ratings pull stars into the listing.

Availability accuracy matters more than any of it, because a click on an out-of-stock product costs the same as every other click and converts at nothing.

The feed is a live asset, and shops that maintain it like one tend to watch the account improve without anybody touching a bid. Merchant Centre sends an email when something breaks.

Selling your goods

Google Shopping can be unforgiving for retailers who don’t follow the guidelines and rules Google has established. It can be worse for retailers who have yet to understand the platform’s machinations. Taking time to optimise a product listing is important for selling it, and when in doubt, there are plenty of experts available to assist you.