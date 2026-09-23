Choosing student accommodation in London as an international student

An international student choosing a London home is really making two decisions at once. One is about a university timetable they have never followed; the other is about a rental market they have never navigated. A polished listing can quietly conceal the questions that matter most: what the monthly figure actually covers, how long the contract runs, whether a UK guarantor is required and how long the walk to lectures really takes. A structured check before any deposit or booking reduces the risk of avoidable surprises. The following points offer a practical framework for students and parents weighing up London student accommodation from abroad.

Start with the university routine, not the postcode

Walking distance is often treated as the gold standard, but the raw figure on a map tells only part of the story. A student at UCL has different needs from one at Imperial College London, or at the LSE and King’s College London, because each institution shapes a different daily route across the city. The sensible first step is to map the actual teaching locations for the specific course, then trace the real journey on foot or by London Underground rather than relying on a headline claim of proximity.

Neighbourhood character matters just as much. Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia place residents within a short walk of several central campuses and the British Library. Holborn offers convenience for the LSE and King’s, though it is busier and more commercial. Marylebone and Mayfair provide quieter, more residential surroundings at the upper end of the market, while Kensington suits those based further west. None of these areas is inherently preferable. The right choice depends on where the student’s week actually happens and what everyday needs, from supermarkets to study spaces, sit within easy reach. Student satisfaction surveys in other university cities, such as the 2024 student survey conducted in Wiesbaden, show similarly that location and everyday infrastructure shape the student experience far more than headline claims.

Check what the monthly price actually includes

Comparing accommodation on price alone is misleading, because two apparently similar figures can cover very different things. In the serviced segment of the market, apartments are offered fully furnished in studio, one-bedroom and multi-bedroom configurations, including larger homes shared between friends. The more useful comparison is what sits behind the monthly number:

Are utility bills, heating and council tax included, or charged separately?

Is Wi-Fi provided and already connected on arrival?

Does the rent cover weekly housekeeping, bed linen and towels?

Is the kitchen fully equipped, or does the student need to buy basics?

Which facilities belong to the specific building rather than to every listing?

That last point deserves particular attention. Hotel-style amenities such as a 24-hour reception, a gym, a pool or a concierge service vary from building to building. They are features of the property, not a universal standard, and should be confirmed in writing for the exact apartment under consideration. An all-inclusive arrangement, where bills, Wi-Fi and weekly housekeeping sit inside one monthly figure, removes a layer of administration that is especially valuable for someone arriving from overseas who may not yet have a UK credit history or utility accounts.

Test flexibility and entry requirements

International study plans rarely fit a neat twelve-month template. Exchange semesters, foundation courses, language programmes and postgraduate degrees all run on different clocks, so the available length of stay is a genuine decision criterion. Some arrangements run from just a few weeks, others extend to a full academic year, and the flexibility to match the contract to the course avoids paying for months that will never be used.

Entry requirements deserve equal scrutiny. Many private landlords and providers ask for a UK-based guarantor, references or advance rent payments, which can be difficult for families arranging everything from another country. Requirements differ between providers and even between individual properties, so students should ask precisely what documentation is needed and obtain written confirmation of the terms before any payment is made. Cancellation conditions and deposit handling belong in the same conversation. None of this is glamorous, but it is where the real risk sits in a remote booking.

Treat service as part of the housing decision

It is also worth understanding who actually stands behind a listing. An operator runs its own building, while an agent curates and books apartments in buildings run by others. The distinction matters because an agent’s value lies in selection and support rather than in bricks and mortar, and the amenities on offer will always depend on the individual property.

One example of the curated approach is Student Luxe, a family-run curating agent for serviced student apartments in central London and other university cities. Rather than an automated booking flow, enquiries are handled by a human guest team, and the apartments offered are fully furnished with bills, Wi-Fi and weekly housekeeping included, flexible lengths of stay and no UK guarantor required. For families comparing options from abroad, that model illustrates how a personal booking process can simplify a distant decision. As with any provider, however, building-level facilities vary by property and availability can never be taken for granted, so the details of a specific apartment should always be confirmed directly.

Use a pre-booking checklist

Pulling the criteria together into a short checklist makes it easier to compare unlike listings on equal terms. Before committing to any apartment, students and parents should be able to answer the following questions with confidence:

What is the real route, on foot or by Tube, to the main teaching locations?

Does the neighbourhood cover daily needs such as groceries, pharmacies and quiet study space?

Is the apartment type, whether a studio, one-bedroom flat or shared home, suited to the student’s plans?

Are bills, Wi-Fi and weekly housekeeping included in the monthly figure?

Which amenities belong to this specific building, and have they been confirmed?

Does the available length of stay match the academic calendar?

Is a UK guarantor, a reference or other documentation required?

What are the payment and cancellation terms, and are they confirmed in writing?

Is there a named human contact for questions before and after arrival?

A checklist of this kind will not make the decision for anyone, but it does make remote comparison far more reliable. When every option is measured against the same points, glossy photography loses its power to distract from the practical questions underneath.

Make the decision on evidence, not presentation

Choosing student accommodation in London is ultimately an exercise in verification. The strongest listings are those that survive specific questions: about the walk to campus, the contents of the monthly rent, the flexibility of the contract, the paperwork required and the person at the other end of an enquiry. Students and parents who insist on property-specific confirmation, and who distinguish between what an agent provides and what a particular building offers, put themselves in a far better position than those who book on appearance alone. In a market as varied as London’s, careful checking is not caution for its own sake. It is simply how a good decision gets made from several thousand miles away.