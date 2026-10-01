Kremlin goes into meltdown but Putin’s latest warning mocked as NATO refuses to be intimidated

Russia has warned NATO that it could deploy its nuclear arsenal from the outset of any conflict if the alliance attempted to isolate Kaliningrad, escalating an already tense confrontation along Europe’s eastern flank.

In a diplomatic document sent to NATO, Moscow accused the alliance of pursuing a “dangerous and reckless course” and warned that its actions could carry “high risks of the outbreak of a direct armed conflict”.

Reuters reported that the document also threatened Russian strikes against decision-making centres in NATO member states “right from the outset”.

The Kremlin said Russia would be prepared to use “the entire arsenal of forces and capabilities at its disposal, including nuclear weapons” to defend Kaliningrad if NATO countries attempted to isolate the territory from the rest of Russia.

Kaliningrad is a heavily militarised Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, bordered by NATO members Poland and Lithuania. Moscow has increasingly focused on the vulnerability of the territory as military activity and political tensions have intensified across the Baltic region.

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NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte confirmed that the alliance had responded to the Russian message, although he declined to disclose its precise contents.

“We are a defensive alliance. And stop the nuclear threats. This is absolutely not called for and not helpful,” Rutte said at a defence conference in Brussels.

NATO’s written response, seen by Reuters, said that the alliance’s activities and exercises around Kaliningrad did not pose a threat to Russian territory. It also called on Moscow to end its war in Ukraine and “cease its irresponsible nuclear rhetoric”.

Rutte subsequently sought to play down the prospect of an immediate nuclear confrontation, saying that Russia did not face a realistic path to defeating NATO.

“Putin knows that he can never win from NATO, so I don’t take this that seriously,” he said. NATO has separately said there is no immediate threat to alliance territory and that it is prepared to respond if circumstances change.

The exchange nevertheless highlights the narrowing margin for error around Kaliningrad and the wider Baltic region. Poland and Lithuania have been strengthening preparations around the Suwałki Gap, the narrow land corridor linking the two countries between Belarus and Kaliningrad.

Moscow has accused NATO of inflaming tensions through military exercises around the enclave. Russian officials have framed their warnings as deterrence, while European officials have increasingly accused Moscow of using military pressure and hybrid operations to intimidate the alliance.

The immediate risk of nuclear conflict remains disputed. NATO’s leadership has sought to reassure allies that there is no imminent threat, while Russia’s latest diplomatic warning demonstrates how quickly disputes over the Baltic security environment can become entangled with nuclear rhetoric.

For European governments, the episode adds another layer of uncertainty to an already deteriorating security environment — with Kaliningrad once again emerging as one of the most sensitive flashpoints between Russia and NATO.