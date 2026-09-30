The hidden profit leak in poorly planned truck and container loads

Fuel, carrier rates and labour costs usually get the blame when freight spend rises. Yet some of the leakage starts much earlier — when a shipment is turned into a physical load.

A truck can leave on time, reach the customer without incident and still be an expensive shipment. If space was used poorly, the business may have paid for capacity that moved nothing.

The expensive space nobody invoices separately

Unused capacity is easy to miss because the shipment still “works”. Orders are dispatched, delivery KPIs remain green and the carrier invoice looks normal.

Picture a manufacturer sending mixed cartons and pallets three times a week. One awkward combination leaves enough unusable space that two pallets are pushed to the next vehicle. Less obvious are the repicking, restaging, revised paperwork and coordination that follow.

That is where poor cargo loading becomes more than a space problem.

There is an important caveat. A load should not be forced to 100% utilisation at any cost. Axle limits, vehicle weight, unloading sequence, fragile goods and safe securing all take priority over squeezing in one more box. “Full” and “efficient” are not the same thing.

The useful question is whether unused space is unavoidable or repetitive.

A small utilisation gap can become a large annual bill

The arithmetic is surprisingly unforgiving.

Assume a business dispatches 20 full-truck-load movements a week at £650 each. If better planning avoided one unnecessary movement every two weeks, that is roughly 26 trips a year.

This figure is why efforts to reduce shipping costs should go beyond negotiating a cheaper rate. Procurement may shave £20 from each movement, but operations can give that saving back quickly if the business is running more movements than necessary.

Takeaway: Rate negotiation and capacity utilisation solve different problems. Strong transport management does both.

Look for patterns, not one-off imperfect loads

The best place to start is not with new software. It is with evidence from recent shipments.

Review 20 to 30 comparable loads. Were extra vehicles required at short notice? Did the plan change once loading began? Were dimensions or weights corrected manually?

Watch for recurring issues: product dimensions that differ from packed reality, unclear stacking rules, unloading sequences decided too late, or one employee carrying most of the “what fits where” knowledge.

A spreadsheet can show that total cubic volume looks acceptable, but it does not prove that different shapes can be arranged safely in the available space. Geometry matters.

Good load planning moves that discovery earlier, when changing the plan is still cheap.

Where digital planning earns its place

Software becomes useful when the operation is too variable for memory, sketches or trial and error. The aim is not to replace warehouse judgement but to give it a better starting point.

A planner can test different orientations before goods are staged, while a logistics manager can compare vehicle options instead of automatically booking the larger one.

Practical tip: If your team still discovers “it won’t fit” at the loading bay, consider testing a visual truck loading software workflow on a handful of repeat shipments first, with an example available here.

A small pilot gives the business a baseline: planning time, last-minute changes, vehicle utilisation and whether staff actually follow the proposed plan. Buying a tool without measuring the surrounding process simply digitises uncertainty.

Capacity efficiency also has an environmental angle

For companies reporting on emissions or supply-chain efficiency, vehicle utilisation is not only a cost issue. More vehicle movements generally mean more fuel use and driver time to move the same commercial volume.

The Department for Transport statistics report that GB-registered HGVs travelled 5.897 billion kilometres empty in 2025, equal to 31% of total vehicle kilometres.

That does not mean 31% of mileage could be removed through better cargo loading. Empty running is influenced by backhaul availability, geography, contracts and delivery timing. The figure does, however, reinforce a useful point: moving a vehicle and moving productive cargo are not the same thing.

For customers and procurement teams, better capacity discipline can support both cost control and a more credible environmental story.

The question to ask before buying more transport

When freight spend rises, asking for a cheaper carrier quote is reasonable. It should not be the only response.

Look one step upstream. Are extra trucks being booked because demand genuinely requires them, or because the previous load was badly arranged? Are recurring gaps caused by real constraints or by poor data and planning habits?

Those questions make load planning measurable instead of anecdotal. The opportunity is not to fill every last centimetre but to stop avoidable wasted capacity from becoming normal.

The best transport cost is not always the lowest rate per truck. Sometimes it is the truck you did not need to send.