Trump: ‘Putin is backing down a little bit on Ukraine,’ but ‘he could have been much tougher, frankly’

Donald Trump has claimed Vladimir Putin is “backing down a little bit” over Ukraine, despite mounting civilian casualties and renewed attacks on critical infrastructure on both sides of the conflict.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, the US president suggested the Russian leader had shown restraint in his military campaign.

“Putin is backing down a little bit on Ukraine. He could have been much tougher, frankly,” Trump said.

The comments come amid growing evidence of the devastating human cost of Russia’s invasion. Last month, the UN Human Rights Office verified that more than 15,000 civilians had been killed or injured in Ukraine during the first eight months of the year.

An average of more than 400 civilians were killed or injured every week, representing a 55 per cent increase on the same period in 2025.

Trump was speaking before departing for Asia, where he is due to attend two international summits. His visit is expected to culminate in historic trilateral nuclear discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin in China.

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Meanwhile, Ukraine launched an overnight strike on the Kerch Bridge connecting Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula, disrupting traffic along one of Moscow’s most strategically important transport links.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed governor of Crimea, announced on Monday that traffic would be restricted until midday, although he provided no details about the extent of the damage.

The bridge, which stretches across the Kerch Strait, is Europe’s longest and has become one of Putin’s signature infrastructure projects since Russia seized Crimea in 2014.

The attack followed overnight Russian strikes against energy and railway infrastructure across eight Ukrainian regions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed the attacks had been facilitated partly by restrictions on Kyiv’s use of SpaceX’s Starshield satellite communications service.

“The Russians are targeting substations with shaheds,” Zelensky wrote on X, referring to Russia’s widely deployed attack drones.

“And many of these strikes are getting through because restrictions on the speed of Starshield terminals along the front line and in the temporarily occupied territories are still there.”

SpaceX has denied imposing any such restrictions, adding another layer of uncertainty to the dispute over Ukraine’s access to critical satellite technology.

Trump’s assessment of Putin’s approach therefore comes against a backdrop of escalating attacks, rising civilian casualties and continued fighting over strategically vital infrastructure, raising questions about the prospects for any meaningful breakthrough in efforts to end the war.