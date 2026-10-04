Putin’s ‘mortal danger’ threat backfires as EU digs in and vows to crush Russia’s war machine

The European Union has rejected Moscow’s warning that foreign diplomats face “mortal danger” in Kyiv, insisting it will maintain its diplomatic presence and intensify support for Ukraine rather than retreat under Kremlin pressure.

Christian Wigand, a European Commission spokesperson, said the EU delegation in Kyiv would continue operating without changes, dismissing Russia’s latest warning as an attempt to intimidate European governments and weaken western backing for Ukraine.

“This is not the first time Russia has issued such threats. It shows that the Kremlin is losing the war and losing self-control,” Wigand said.

“The European Union will continue to support Ukraine, expose Russia’s irresponsible and dangerous actions, and steadily increase pressure on Moscow.”

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The defiance followed an official warning from Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday that foreign citizens and accredited diplomats in Kyiv faced “mortal danger” as Moscow continued its campaign of mass aerial attacks against the Ukrainian capital.

Rather than responding by reducing its presence, Brussels is moving in the opposite direction.

European governments are accelerating military and financial assistance to Ukraine as Kyiv prepares for another winter under sustained Russian attacks against energy, transport and municipal infrastructure.

According to EU Council figures, member states have approved defence procurement plans worth €28.3bn ($31.9bn) for Ukraine through the multi-year Ukraine Support Loan facility.

A further €6.6bn ($7.5bn) has been approved through the European Peace Facility to reimburse member states for bilateral military assistance supplied to Ukrainian forces.

Air and missile defence has emerged as the immediate priority.

European defence officials are examining ways to transfer surface-to-air interceptors directly from national military stockpiles to Ukraine, with European inventories subsequently replenished using financing from the Ukraine Support Loan.

The approach reflects an increasingly urgent calculation in European capitals: Ukraine’s ability to withstand Russia’s aerial campaign through the winter will depend not only on the weapons being manufactured, but on how quickly existing European stocks can be transferred to the battlefield.

Brussels is also preparing what officials describe as its most extensive sanctions package against Russia to date.

The measures would add to sanctions adopted on September 28 against individuals and entities involved in the unlawful transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children.

The latest diplomatic confrontation comes after reports that western governments had prepared contingency plans to move diplomatic personnel from Kyiv to Lviv or eastern Poland if Russia deliberately targeted foreign missions.

Ukraine swiftly rejected suggestions that a diplomatic withdrawal was imminent.

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said no foreign missions had submitted relocation notices, pointing out that international diplomatic procedures require formal notification before personnel are moved.

The issue is becoming increasingly significant as Russia intensifies attacks on Kyiv’s civilian infrastructure.

Russian missiles and drones have targeted municipal utilities, transport links and other systems essential to keeping the capital functioning, raising concerns over the security of both Ukraine’s population and the foreign diplomatic community.

Yet Moscow’s warning appears, for now, to have produced the opposite of its intended effect.

The EU is not withdrawing. Its diplomats remain in Kyiv, military financing is being expanded and European governments are discussing how to move air-defence systems from their own arsenals to Ukraine faster.

For Brussels, the message is increasingly explicit: Russian threats may raise the risks of supporting Kyiv, but they will not determine the limits of that support.

If Moscow intended its “mortal danger” warning to frighten Europe away from Ukraine, the response from Brussels suggests the Kremlin may instead have reminded European capitals why they believe the war must be resisted.