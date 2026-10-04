Putin’s flesh blender: Russia suffers record losses for little strategic gain

Anyone waiting for Russia to collapse next Tuesday, Vladimir Putin to disappear because of another supposed terminal illness, or a single Ukrainian drone strike to bring down the Kremlin will probably be disappointed.

The more useful question is not when Russia collapses, but what Russia actually achieved in September, and what it cost.

The numbers paint an increasingly uncomfortable picture for Moscow.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russian forces suffered an estimated 46,230 personnel losses during September, the highest monthly figure recorded in 2026 and 45.8% higher than January’s 31,710.

These are estimated personnel losses, not deaths, and include soldiers removed from combat through death, injury, capture or disappearance, and Ukrainian battlefield estimates cannot be independently verified.

Nevertheless, the trend is significant.

By October 1st , Ukraine estimated total Russian personnel losses since February 2022 at approximately 1.536 million. On September 29th alone, the General Staff estimated another 1,470 Russian personnel losses.

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As I explained in my original analysis, battlefield casualty figures are never exact, reports can overlap, bodies cannot always be recovered, and the status of wounded, missing and captured soldiers changes as information develops. What matters is whether the broader trend corresponds with observable events on the battlefield.

And this is where September becomes particularly interesting.

Russia continued paying heavily for offensive operations while Ukraine was simultaneously recording significant territorial gains of its own.

Around Lyman, Ukraine’s Third Army Corps says Operation Vivaldi has recovered 176 square kilometres of territory, including the liberation of Nove, Ridkodub and Katerynivka and restored Ukrainian control over Karpivka and Novomykhailivka.

During the third phase alone, another 51 square kilometres were recovered, while more than 250 Russian troops were captured, with Ukraine saying Russian losses across the three phases exceeded 5,000 killed and wounded.

Reuters described the Ukrainian advances as significant, while the Institute for the Study of War assessed Operation Vivaldi as “operationally significant” because of its impact on Russia’s attempts to advance towards Ukraine’s remaining Donetsk fortress belt.

Lyman is not simply another dot on the map.

Pressure there directly affects Russia’s options towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, two cities central to Ukraine’s defensive network in Donetsk. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the operation helped prevent Russian forces breaking through towards that defensive belt.

This matters because the Kremlin continues to present an extraordinarily different version of events.

The widening gap between Russian claims and observable battlefield movement has become part of the story itself. Enormous personnel expenditure is not translating into the kind of strategic breakthrough Moscow has repeatedly promised.

Meanwhile, the war is increasingly returning home to Russia.

Ukraine’s long-range campaign against Russian refineries has become damaging enough for US President Donald Trump to publicly ask Zelenskyy to stop attacking Russian diesel infrastructure.

“Don’t hit diesel fuel, that’s hurting the world,” Trump said in September, as US diesel prices climbed above $6 a gallon.

Russia is now providing an excellent reason for Ukraine to take out the Kerch Bridge. Kyiv’s South Bridge is one of the most important transport links between the right and left banks of the Ukrainian capital. I’m expecting this to now get increasingly ugly. pic.twitter.com/XfQ7HLOljb — Shaun Pinner (@ShaunPinnerUA) October 2, 2026

The intervention inadvertently demonstrated how consequential Ukraine’s refinery campaign has become, while at the same time, Russia has intensified attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

Between September 1st and 24th alone, UN human-rights monitors recorded at least 200 civilians killed and another 1,234 injured, warning that Russian attacks had reached a “new level of intensity”.

Missiles, drones and guided bombs have struck homes, hospitals, businesses and critical infrastructure as Ukraine approaches another winter of war.

That is the real picture September leaves behind.

Russia is not collapsing; it remains extremely dangerous, possesses enormous resources and continues inflicting horrific damage on Ukraine, but neither is the Kremlin achieving anything resembling the effortless advance its information machine portrays.

After more than four years of full-scale war, and 12 years since Russia first invaded Ukraine, Moscow still does not control the entirety of the Donbas while Russian forces are suffering their highest estimated monthly personnel losses of 2026 and Ukrainian forces are demonstrating they can still recover strategically important territory.

September therefore showed something considerably more interesting than another prediction of Russia’s imminent collapse; it showed a war becoming more expensive, more geographically expansive and increasingly dangerous.

Russia has limits, and increasingly, those limits are becoming visible.