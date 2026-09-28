Evacuation plans drawn up for NATO corridor exposed to Russian attack

Poland and Lithuania are drawing up a joint evacuation plan for civilians in the Baltic states in the event of a major military crisis, underscoring the growing importance of NATO’s strategically exposed Suwałki corridor.

The agreement under discussion would allow residents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to cross into Poland if a serious security crisis or military threat made evacuation necessary.

The Suwałki Gap, the narrow stretch of territory linking Poland and Lithuania, is a crucial land connection between the Baltic states and the rest of NATO and the European Union. It lies between Russia’s heavily militarised Kaliningrad exclave and Belarus, Moscow’s military ally.

Its geography has made the corridor one of the most closely watched areas on NATO’s eastern flank. In a major conflict, control of the routes through the region would be critical to the movement of troops, supplies and civilians.

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Vilmantas Vitkauskas, head of Lithuania’s National Crisis Management Centre, said Warsaw and Vilnius were already examining how such an operation could work.

“Procedures, logistics, and infrastructure capabilities are being analysed together with colleagues from Poland, and the plan itself should be developed once an agreement is reached between the two countries.”

The preparations are being carried out alongside Lithuania’s “Vyčio Skliautas 2026” national exercises, which began on September 25 and are testing mobilisation, civil protection and institutional cooperation during a crisis.

About 3,000 officials, officers and representatives from institutions, local authorities, companies and non-governmental organisations are taking part, alongside roughly 1,000 volunteers. A delegation of about 20 Polish officials has also travelled to Lithuania to participate in exercises involving cross-border evacuation procedures.

The exercises include testing systems for warning residents, establishing assembly and registration points, organising transport and moving evacuees through successive regions.

Lithuanian authorities have stressed that the drills are designed to test preparedness and do not mean that an attack is expected imminently.

The timing nevertheless reflects a sharp deterioration in the European security environment.

Denmark’s defence intelligence service said last week that Russia was likely to intensify hybrid attacks against the West in the coming months and assessed a “low but growing risk” of a limited military attack against one or more NATO countries bordering Russia.

Such an attack could involve isolated long-range strikes against infrastructure supporting Ukraine or a limited incursion involving a small number of Russian troops, according to the Danish assessment. The service also warned that Moscow could seek to test NATO’s commitment to Article 5, the alliance’s collective-defence principle.

The assessment stopped short of predicting an imminent invasion. Danish intelligence said an outright Russian invasion of a NATO member remained “highly unlikely”, although it could not be ruled out.

The warnings came against a backdrop of a growing number of suspected acts of sabotage and other hostile activity across Europe.

In Poland, a fire at a Starlink satellite communications station in Wola Krobowska was described by Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski as an act of sabotage deliberately intended to disable the facility and disrupt internet access, including for institutions supporting the Ukrainian military. Authorities had not established who was responsible.

Lithuania has meanwhile been strengthening the resilience of infrastructure around the Suwałki corridor. A new electricity substation near Kaliningrad is being constructed with reinforced protection against potential drone attacks, reflecting concerns over the vulnerability of critical infrastructure in the region.

For Warsaw and Vilnius, the evacuation planning represents the civilian side of a broader effort to prepare for a crisis in which the Suwałki Gap could become a vital military and logistical artery.

Poland is preparing to receive potential evacuees from the Baltic states, while Lithuania has already developed its own evacuation arrangements, including a principal route from Vilnius towards the Polish border. Polish authorities in the Podlaskie region are preparing for a possible role as a transit corridor.

The strategic calculation is straightforward: if the Baltic states were cut off from the rest of NATO, the movement of civilians would become inseparable from the alliance’s ability to reinforce its eastern flank.

That makes the Suwałki Gap more than a line on a military map. It is simultaneously an evacuation route, a supply corridor and a potential pressure point in any confrontation between Russia and Nato.

For Lithuania and Poland, preparing the civilian infrastructure before a crisis is therefore becoming part of the wider deterrence effort — an attempt to ensure that, if the corridor is ever tested, the response does not begin from a standing start.