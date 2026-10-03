Lithuania issues ‘find a safe place’ drone alert as NATO fighter jets scrambled

NATO fighter jets were scrambled over Lithuania after a drone crossed into the country’s airspace from Belarus, triggering an emergency alert in the capital, Vilnius, and briefly closing its airspace.

The incident highlights the growing security pressure along NATO’s eastern flank, where Baltic states have reported a series of unexplained drone incursions since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Lithuanian authorities issued a possible air threat warning to residents on Saturday morning, urging people to move to a safe location after an unidentified object was detected entering Lithuanian airspace shortly before 10am local time.

The alert was cancelled about 40 minutes later after officials determined the object had moved away from the monitored area.

Vilmantas Vitkauskas, head of Lithuania’s National Crisis Management Centre, said a search was underway to determine what had entered the country.

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“If it fell, if it was a drone, it will have to be found,” he told Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

“But it couldn’t necessarily have been a drone, because certain parameters said that the speed was slightly lower than usual. There could have been some anomaly or it could have been related to bird migration.”

The uncertainty underscores the difficulty facing NATO forces as they monitor increasingly crowded and contested airspace around the alliance’s eastern borders.

Vitkauskas said the object had initially appeared on radar to resemble a drone, prompting the deployment of fighter aircraft to establish its nature. Officials had not been able to “fully identify” it before lifting the alert.

Authorities had received reports from residents of a “possible object outside the territory of Vilnius, moving towards Jonava”.

The episode comes after another possible drone sighting in Lithuania last month, when an Italian fighter jet operating from Šiauliai Air Base was scrambled. That incident was later assessed as involving birds rather than an unmanned aircraft.

The latest alert nevertheless comes against a backdrop of repeated airspace incidents across the Baltic region, with Lithuania and its neighbours increasingly concerned about the possibility of drones straying across NATO borders during the war in Ukraine.

In September, an Italian fighter jet stationed in Lithuania shot down a suspected drone after it entered the country’s airspace, in what was reported as the first occasion on which a UAV had been brought down over Lithuania.

The Italian aircraft was operating as part of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission, under which alliance members provide rotating fighter detachments to strengthen the region’s air defence.

Lithuania occupies a strategically exposed position, sharing borders with Belarus, a close Russian ally, and Russia’s heavily militarised Kaliningrad exclave. Its location places the country between two areas of significant Russian military importance.

The latest incident also coincides with Lithuania’s largest annual national mobilisation exercise, Vyčio Skliautas 2026, which concludes on Saturday.

About 3,000 officials and 1,000 volunteers are participating in the exercise, which includes rehearsals for the evacuation of civilians in the event of a crisis.

Vilnius is also working with neighbouring Poland on evacuation planning, with the two NATO members preparing a bilateral framework amid growing concern over the security of the alliance’s eastern flank.

The heightened alert comes as Moscow has stepped up its rhetoric towards NATO. Russia has warned the alliance it is prepared to use its “entire arsenal” if NATO were to threaten Kaliningrad, prompting the alliance to condemn what it described as “irresponsible nuclear rhetoric”.

For Lithuania, Saturday’s incident ultimately ended without confirmation that a hostile drone had entered its territory. But the speed with which an unidentified object triggered an air threat warning and fighter deployment illustrates the new security environment confronting the Baltic states.

A radar contact that might once have been dismissed as an anomaly can now prompt NATO aircraft to scramble within minutes — a measure of how sharply the margin for error has narrowed on Europe’s eastern frontier.