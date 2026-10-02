12 office supply upgrades to boost employee satisfaction

Think about the little things that annoy you during a normal working day. That might be a pen that runs out halfway through a meeting, or a desk covered in tangled cables. Those might not sound like major problems, but when employees deal with such frustrations day after day, they can quickly become a distraction.

For bosses and office managers, investing in practical everyday upgrades can make the workplace feel more organised, comfortable and easier to work in. Here are 12 useful upgrades in particular that can do just that.

1. Ergonomic desk accessories

Most office employees spend a significant amount of time at their desks, so making those spaces more comfortable is a sensible place to start.

Laptop stands, monitor risers, footrests, wrist supports and quality mouse mats can all make workstations easier to adjust.

Rather than buying the same accessory for everyone, ask employees what would actually improve their setup. Someone working primarily from a laptop may benefit from a stand and separate keyboard, while another employee might simply want a monitor raised to a more comfortable height.

This is particularly useful in hot-desking offices, where different people use the same workstation throughout the week.

2. Better desk lighting

Lighting is easy to overlook. A good desk lamp gives employees more control over their immediate workspace without requiring changes to the building’s lighting system.

Adjustable lamps are particularly useful for employees who regularly read printed documents, take handwritten notes or work later in the day. They can also make a desk feel less dependent on harsh overhead lighting.

Office managers should look for practical lamps that are easy to reposition without taking over the desk. In shared offices, models with adjustable brightness provide a little more flexibility between different users.

3. Quality pens and writing supplies

It’s difficult to feel organised when half the pens in the office do not work. Pens, highlighters, notebooks and whiteboard markers are basic supplies, but employees still rely on them every day.

Meeting rooms are often where poor stationery becomes most obvious.

A brainstorming session can lose momentum pretty quickly when everyone is testing dried-out markers or searching drawers for a working pen.

Keep reliable writing supplies where people need them and replace worn-out items regularly. You don’t need the very best. The important thing is that the basics are there when needed.

4. Smarter desk organisation

Nobody wants to spend five minutes searching for a stapler that should have been within reach. Desk organisers, labelled drawers and cable management products can make shared workspaces far easier to use.

Here are some useful options:

Desk trays for paperwork that needs attention

Drawer organisers for pens, clips and smaller supplies

Cable clips to keep charging leads tidy

Label makers

File holders for better document management

It’s not about creating picture perfect desks. Employees need room to work. Proper organisation gives those commonly used items their own spot so your employees spend less time searching for them.

5. Shredders that can handle the workload

Paper may play a smaller role in many offices than it once did. Despite that, businesses still produce documents containing personal, financial or commercially sensitive information. Contracts, customer records, HR paperwork and draft documents may all need secure disposal.

The problem is that many offices rely on shredders that are too small for the number of employees using them. If a machine regularly jams, overheats or needs its bin emptied after a few minutes, paperwork can quickly start piling up beside it.

Choose equipment based on workload rather than price alone. Businesses replacing an ageing machine can look to powerful models such as Fellowes shredders, designed for different levels of office use.

Consider sheet capacity, bin size, run time and the type of cut required. Location matters too. Putting the shredder somewhere convenient, such as near printers or shared document areas, makes it easier for employees to use it as part of their normal routine.

6. Accessible charging stations

How often does someone in your office ask, “Has anyone got a charger?”.

Smartphones, wireless headphones, tablets and other devices are now normal parts of the working day, yet office charging arrangements have not always kept pace.

Multi-port charging stations, wireless charging pads and desktop USB or USB-C hubs can give employees somewhere convenient to recharge devices without crawling underneath desks looking for an available socket.

Meeting rooms can benefit from dedicated charging cables as well. This is particularly useful in flexible workplaces where employees move between desks and meeting spaces throughout the day.

7. Better computer accessories

Computers or laptops may be supplied by the business, but the smaller accessories around it can have just as much impact.

External keyboards and mice are particularly worth considering for employees working from laptops. Wireless options can also reduce the number of cables running across the desk, especially when combined with a docking station or USB hub.

Think about what employees are doing rather than simply supplying identical equipment everywhere. Someone regularly working across spreadsheets may have different requirements from an employee who spends most of their day answering emails or taking calls.

8. Noise-reducing headphones

Open-plan offices make it easy to speak to colleagues, but they can also make it difficult to concentrate when several conversations, phone calls and meetings are happening nearby.

Providing suitable headphones can give employees another option when they need to focus. They may be particularly useful for tasks that require sustained concentration or in offices where dedicated quiet rooms are limited.

It is worth agreeing to some basic etiquette alongside them.

Employees should still be approachable when needed, but having the option to reduce surrounding noise can make busy periods much easier to manage.

9. A better-stocked breakroom

Not every useful office upgrade belongs beside a computer. Employees also need somewhere to make a drink, eat lunch and properly step away from their desks.

A functional breakroom starts with simple things: enough mugs and cutlery, reliable tea and coffee facilities, clean water glasses and the basic supplies needed to keep the area tidy. Ask staff what they actually use before filling cupboards with products nobody wants.

The same applies to appliances. A dependable kettle or coffee machine is more useful than a bunch of novelty gadgets that are difficult to clean or see regular use.

10. Calendars and planning tools

Digital calendars are useful, but it still helps to have key dates somewhere everyone can see them.

A wall planner, desk calendar or shared whiteboard can provide a simple overview of deadlines, holidays, campaigns and upcoming events. All of this without employees needing to open another tab or piece of software. They are also useful for teams who manage several projects at once.

11. Plants and small personal touches

An office does not need to stick to the same plan as all the others.

A few plants , photographs or small personal items can make individual workspaces and shared areas have a little more personality.

Low-maintenance plants are usually the easiest option for communal areas, particularly if nobody wants to become the office gardener. Employees with permanent desks could also be given some freedom to add their own style to their space.

The idea is not to fill every desk with decorations. It is simply to make the working environment feel like somewhere people actually spend their day rather than an empty workstation they happen to occupy.

12. Practical storage for shared supplies

A cupboard full of office supplies is not particularly helpful if nobody can find anything inside it. Over time, storage areas tend to collect old folders, broken equipment, outdated printed material and products that were ordered years ago.

Clear out what the business no longer needs before buying more storage. Then use labelled boxes, shelving and drawers to separate everyday supplies from less frequently used items.

Keep printer paper, envelopes, notebooks and other commonly used products within easy reach. Archive materials and specialist equipment can be stored elsewhere. This also gives managers a clearer idea of existing stock.

Small changes can make work easier

None of these upgrades will transform workplace culture on its own, nor should office supplies be treated as a substitute for good management, fair pay or sensible workloads. Their value lies in removing the small obstacles employees encounter repeatedly.

The easiest way to find those obstacles is often to pay attention.

Once the patterns are revealed, you can spot where a cheaper, but still useful upgrade could make the working day run more smoothly.

For bosses and office managers, the goal should be simple: give employees reliable tools that make everyday tasks easier. With that, everything falls into place.