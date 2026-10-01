Diesel crisis explodes as Britain joins emergency talks to release fuel stocks

Britain has joined European governments in discussions over whether to release emergency diesel stocks as a deepening fuel squeeze threatens to push prices higher and expose the country’s reliance on imported supplies.

Officials from the European Commission, Britain, France, Italy and Ireland held a call to discuss the potential need to release diesel reserves, according to an EU official cited by Reuters.

The discussions underline the growing concern among governments about the availability and cost of refined fuels as the war between the US and Iran continues to disrupt global energy markets.

A European Commission spokesperson declined to comment on reports that US President Donald Trump had urged some countries to draw down emergency diesel stocks in an effort to bring prices under control.

Reuters reported that Washington had warned Germany and France they could face a potential US ban on diesel exports if they failed to take action.

The pressure comes as diesel prices have reached unprecedented levels in Britain, with thousands of forecourts reportedly charging more than £2 a litre.

The US administration has been pressing allies to increase fuel supplies as crude and refined-product markets remain volatile. A US official told Reuters: “It is in Europe’s best interest to work with the United States as we pursue multiple pathways to boost the supply of refined products and lower costs for consumers.”

Britain’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero sought to reassure motorists over domestic availability.

A spokesperson told GB News: “We have a diverse and resilient supply.

“We continue to engage with our international partners and the UK fuel industry.”

Chancellor John Healey said earlier this week that the UK was in communication with Washington about the possibility of a stoppage of US diesel exports. Trump has separately said his administration was “thinking about [banning diesel exports] very seriously”.

The prospect is particularly significant for Britain because of its increasing dependence on imported road fuel. Fuels Industry UK data shows that about 55 per cent of road diesel is now imported, compared with only 14 per cent in 2003.

The US has also become an important source of British energy. About 30 per cent of the UK’s crude oil imports came from the US in 2025, alongside 31 per cent of diesel imports.

Any restriction on American diesel exports could therefore reverberate through international markets, tightening supplies and adding to upward pressure on prices.

Elizabeth de Jong, chief executive of Fuels Industry UK, warned that the latest discussions exposed the risks of relying too heavily on overseas suppliers.

“The UK continues to need fuels – from transport to chemicals, agriculture and defence,” she said.

“The recent discussion in the US around diesel exports has shown once again that we cannot solely rely on overseas production for domestic energy security.

“UK refineries provide critical national resilience, reducing the UK’s dependence on international supply chains.”

De Jong called on the government to use the forthcoming Autumn Budget to support British refiners facing additional costs not imposed on competitors overseas.

For motorists already paying record prices, the debate over emergency stocks offers a stark indication of how quickly geopolitical disruption can become a domestic fuel shock.