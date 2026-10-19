Macron rejects interior minister’s resignation as France struggles to contain wave of riots

Emmanuel Macron has rejected his interior minister’s offer to resign as France confronts a widening public order crisis, with fresh clashes in Paris and Marseille intensifying pressure on the government to restore control after a weekend of rioting.

The French president asked Laurent Nunez to remain in office to preserve the chain of command across the police and security forces, while instructing him to develop new measures to tackle looting as quickly as possible, the Élysée Palace said.

The decision comes as the scale of the unrest raises questions about the government’s ability to protect public spaces, businesses and emergency workers. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has said mayors could impose partial curfews to protect residents and commercial districts, while the government has not ruled out declaring a state of emergency.

“The prefects will discuss this with the mayors and their local chambers of commerce and industry,” Lecornu said on Monday, as officials assessed the damage caused by the violence.

An estimated 3,000 businesses have been damaged or looted. More than 2,400 people have been arrested, according to figures cited by the government, while almost 1,000 emergency workers have been injured. Lecornu said about 80 per cent of those arrested during the weekend’s unrest faced criminal charges.

The disturbances have included attacks on police vehicles and officers, the looting of luxury boutiques and supermarkets, and the torching of a historic town hall. Buildings have been covered in graffiti as violent groups clashed with police in cities across the country.

In a televised address, Macron expressed anger and disbelief at the destruction.

“Looking at these images, we have all asked ourselves: ‘What was going through their minds? How can French people do this to France?’” he said.

“Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses it. Tonight, we all feel anger and shame.”

The unrest has also exposed political divisions over how France should respond. Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally and a prominent contender ahead of next year’s presidential campaign, joined Macron in calling for calm.

“Violence is not an opinion. Destruction is not a form of expression. And chaos cannot serve as a project for France,” she said in a video address.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the France Unbowed presidential candidate, argued that Macron needed to respond to the demands of protesting high-school students, highlighting the competing interpretations of the unrest and its causes.

For businesses, the immediate concern is the cost of damaged premises, lost trading and further disruption. The government has promised furlough support from Tuesday for companies affected by the violence, as it attempts to limit the economic consequences of the disorder.

The prospect of curfews and emergency powers underlines the seriousness of the challenge confronting Macron’s administration. Yet retaining Nunez also signals the president’s priority: preserving operational continuity within the security forces while seeking a faster response to looting.

With fresh clashes already reported in major cities, the government faces a difficult test — restoring public order without allowing the response itself to deepen the political tensions behind the crisis.