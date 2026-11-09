Krakow terror probe deepens after gunman’s parents and sister found dead

Polish prosecutors have launched a terrorism investigation into a deadly shooting in Krakow that left six people dead, including a British national, as investigators examine whether the suspected attacker was motivated by far-right extremism.

The 25-year-old Polish suspect remains in hospital after being shot by police during the attack in the city’s historic Main Square on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities have also confirmed the discovery of three further bodies at his family home, deepening the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the violence.

The victims of the shooting included three Polish women aged 47, 53 and 61, a 32-year-old British man, a 51-year-old woman whose nationality has not been confirmed but who was not Polish, and a Polish man aged approximately 50.

Krzysztof Jan Klęczar, regional governor of Lesser Poland, confirmed the identities and ages of the victims.

A further 16 people were injured, including the suspected attacker and two police officers, according to police commander-in-chief Marek Boron. Five of those injured were foreign nationals.

Poland’s Interior Minister, Marcin Kierwinski, said preliminary assessments suggested the suspect had embraced extreme political beliefs.

The attacker held “very radical views” and “was fascinated by far-right ideologies”, Kierwinski said, raising the possibility that the shooting was ideologically motivated.

According to officials, the suspect drove to several locations around the square, opening fire at each stop and triggering panic among residents and tourists in one of Poland’s busiest visitor destinations.

Police said emergency services responded immediately, with officers confronting the armed suspect within a short period.

In a statement published on X, the Polish police force praised the officers who intervened despite the danger.

“Faced with a real threat, officers sprang into action. They did not weigh the risks. They intervened, putting their own lives at risk to stop the attacker and protect others. Two of them were injured,” the statement said.

Footage circulating on social media appeared to show an armed officer in tactical equipment approaching the suspect while lying on the ground beside a rifle. As emergency sirens sounded, the officer appeared to fire six shots towards the attacker, who subsequently dropped to his knees.

The investigation took a further disturbing turn after Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that three bodies had been discovered at the suspect’s home in a city approximately 93 miles from Krakow.

Police subsequently identified the deceased as the suspect’s parents and his 21-year-old sister. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding their deaths and whether they are connected to the attack.

Witnesses described scenes of terror as gunfire erupted in the historic centre.

Jonathan Balshaw, from Ipswich, was outside St Mary’s Basilica with his girlfriend when the shooting began.

“We ran down the side of the church and through the side door and hid with several other people until the gunfire died down,” he said.

The attack has prompted expressions of solidarity from British political figures, with the death of a British national adding an international dimension to the tragedy.

Andy Burnham said he was “shocked and saddened” by the killings, offering condolences to the families of those who died and everyone affected by the violence.

“The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of Poland,” he said.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband also expressed the government’s condolences.

“The UK Government deeply mourns the British national and other victims who have died after the appalling attack in Krakow,” he said.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has advised British nationals in Krakow to follow instructions from local authorities and monitor local media for updates.

Krakow’s mayor, Lukasz Gibala, has declared an official period of mourning in the city until November 11.

As prosecutors pursue the terrorism investigation, attention is now focused on establishing the suspect’s motives, the circumstances of the three additional deaths and whether anyone else was involved.

For a city known internationally for its historic architecture and millions of visitors, the shooting has delivered a devastating reminder of the vulnerability of public spaces to sudden and indiscriminate violence.