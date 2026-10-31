Nawrocki accuses Tusk government of ‘a forcible takeover’ of Poland’s top court as President flies back

Poland’s long-running battle over judicial independence erupted into an extraordinary confrontation outside its highest constitutional court, after riot police faced protesters in Warsaw and President Karol Nawrocki abandoned a trip to Senegal to return to the capital.

The immediate trigger was the suspension of Bogdan Święczkowski, president of the Constitutional Tribunal and an ally of the previous nationalist government, by judges appointed under Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s parliamentary majority.

The move prompted accusations from the right-wing opposition that the government was attempting to seize control of the judiciary.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the court on Friday night as police secured the building.

Three people were detained after some protesters allegedly threw objects and attempted to breach a security fence, according to police. Opposition leader Jarosław Kaczyński was among those addressing the crowd.

Nawrocki, an ally of the former governing Law and Justice party, turned his plane around while travelling to Senegal. “At a moment like this, the President must be in Poland. I am cutting short my flight to Senegal. I am returning,” he wrote on X.

The president subsequently accused the government of a forcible takeover of a constitutional institution and called for urgent political consultations.

The confrontation centres on rival claims to the legitimacy of the 15-member tribunal. Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, one of five judges elected by the current parliamentary majority but not sworn in by Nawrocki, announced that Święczkowski had been suspended for a month. She said she was assuming responsibility for the court, citing her longer judicial experience.

Święczkowski’s deputy, Bartłomiej Sochański, was also suspended. Both men have rejected the legitimacy of the current parliament’s appointments, while Nawrocki has refused to recognise five of the newly elected judges.

The dispute is the latest escalation in a constitutional conflict dating back to 2015, when Law and Justice attempted to appoint judges to positions already filled by its predecessor. The party subsequently secured a majority on the tribunal, prompting criticism from the European Union over judicial independence and the relationship between Poland’s courts and its government.

Tusk’s coalition, which took office in 2023, has pledged to reverse changes introduced during eight years of Law and Justice rule and restore the rule of law. The prime minister acknowledged the difficulty of the process on X, writing: “This process is difficult, at times even painful, and requires decisive action. There is no other way.”

But the government’s own approach has faced scrutiny. Parliament’s appointment last month of Maciej Berek, an ally of Tusk, has raised questions about whether the effort to depoliticise the judiciary is being applied consistently.

The latest confrontation therefore presents Poland with a dilemma extending beyond the immediate dispute over who runs the tribunal. Both camps claim to be defending constitutional order, while each rejects key decisions made by the other.

With the president and government locked in opposing interpretations of judicial legitimacy, the institution intended to arbitrate constitutional disputes has become the centre of the political conflict itself.