Krakow gunman dies after killing British tourist and five others

A gunman suspected of killing six people, including a British man, in a deadly shooting rampage in Krakow has died in hospital, Polish police have confirmed.

The 25-year-old Polish suspect died early on Monday, two days after allegedly opening fire in the city’s historic Main Market Square in an attack described by Prime Minister Donald Tusk as an act of “terrorism”.

A 32-year-old British man was among six people shot dead on Saturday afternoon, while another Briton was among 16 people injured, including the suspected gunman.

Four women and two men were killed. Local officials said three of the women and one of the men were Polish.

“We would like to inform you that the perpetrator of the tragic events died in hospital early this morning,” Malopolska Policja said in a statement posted on X.

The suspect, a Polish citizen from Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, is also alleged to have murdered three members of his own family before travelling to Krakow. Police discovered the bodies of his mother, father and sister at the family home, about 93 miles north-east of the city. All three are believed to have been shot.

Poland’s Interior Minister said the suspect was fascinated by far-right ideologies and believed to hold “ultra-nationalist views”.

Mr Tusk described the killings as a “truly exceptional tragedy”, as the country began two days of national mourning on Sunday.

The attack also left two police officers critically affected. Mr Tusk praised senior constables Jakub Kulik and Artur Morański as “true heroes”, while local police launched an urgent blood appeal for Mr Kulik, who is fighting for his life in hospital.

Security was tightened across Krakow following the shooting, with additional measures installed around tourist areas and barriers erected on streets leading into the city’s historic centre.

The traditional trumpet call from St Mary’s Basilica, which sounds over the Main Market Square, was suspended for 12 hours as a mark of respect for the victims.

The suspect’s death brings an end to the immediate manhunt, but the investigation into the killings, the alleged family murders and the motive behind the attack is expected to continue.