Putin warns ‘every inch of our land will be returned’ as a chilling ultimatum exposes limits of Abu Dhabi peace talks

Here we are again, the latest round of peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi has ended much as I predicted: talk of diplomatic progress, an agreement in principle on another prisoner exchange, and precious little evidence that Russia has shifted its position on the fundamental issues preventing peace.

But we must distinguish humanitarian progress from a political breakthrough, prisoner exchanges have taken place since 2014, long before America decided to mediate peace, if you can call it that, while another exchange was always the most foreseeable outcome.

Before negotiations had even concluded, Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, made Moscow’s attitude unmistakable, declaring that “every inch of our land will be returned to Russia, one way or another.”

They have no honour, no pride and no dignity, they’re accessories to murder, all for a lame-duck president. https://t.co/QYruCZNekq pic.twitter.com/zGcbcOCM4e — Shaun Pinner (@ShaunPinnerUA) November 12, 2026

He also dismissed European representatives attending discussions, suggesting they might as well be tourists, hardly the language of compromise, with Moscow arriving to repeat its maximalist demands while Washington searched for reasons to declare the entire exercise progress.

Sound familiar?

What followed Abu Dhabi was an embarrassing demonstration of diplomacy becoming political theatre, as Kushner and Witkoff traveling to Moscow on 12 November shortly after the talks, were reportedly presented with Russian national-team jackets after Witkoff expressed interest in the clothing worn by Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev.

Ahead of the Abu Dhabi talks, Russia’s lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, struck a defiant tone, insisting Moscow would take every inch of Ukrainian territory it claims as “our land” “one way or another.” “Let the European newspapers continue to live in the world of their… pic.twitter.com/MrOXxJ6Nas — Shaun Pinner (@ShaunPinnerUA) November 11, 2026

Russian Olympic merch, during negotiations over a war involving the killing, torture and deportation of Ukrainians.

Were they genuinely oblivious to the spectacle Moscow was orchestrating, or simply willing participants?

While Ukrainians endure missile attacks, power cuts and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, Putin appeared to have secured another carefully staged public-relations opportunity, this time involving supposedly neutral mediators from the United States.

The Americans subsequently travelled to Dublin to meet President Zelenskyy, where Kushner suggested Putin was willing to permit European participation in future negotiations.

.@SEPeaceMissions, @jaredkushner, and I met in Ireland following all the negotiations held this week. First, a humanitarian outcome – prisoners will be released, and we are counting on the largest prisoner exchange since the start of this war. The second outcome – we are… pic.twitter.com/C7VvLrCnNR — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 12, 2026

Speaking to journalists, Kushner declared:

“And I think that we’re able to achieve that with President Putin, and he’s willing to give it a try.”

Oh joy, how extraordinarily generous of Vladimir Putin to allow Europeans a say in Europe’s security.

At what point did Europe’s participation in its own future become something requiring Putin’s permission?

The absurdity of the political framing by both men is extraordinary. Russia is increasingly presented as an indispensable international power broker, while European nations, despite investing enormous political, financial and military resources in Ukraine’s survival, appear relegated to secondary status.

This is precisely the international recognition Putin has spent years seeking, and now Witkoff and Kushner appear to be handing it to him by the lorryload.

Russia invaded Ukraine, it didn’t acquire the right to determine Europe’s future.

More importantly, nothing fundamental has changed, there is no agreed ceasefire, no Russian withdrawal and no indication Moscow has abandoned its territorial demands, and certainly no indication on the ground that Putin has shifted one iota.

Meanwhile, Russia continues attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as winter approaches, I have witnessed these attacks in Dnipro, filming their consequences and experienced the resulting power cuts myself.

I want peace, I want our prisoners home, but peace can’t mean rewarding aggression or delivering more Ukrainians into Russian occupation, and at what point did that seem like a credible plan?

A prisoner exchange represents humanitarian progress, not evidence that Putin intends to end his war.

Until continuing this invasion costs Moscow more than ending it, Putin has little incentive to compromise, while Abu Dhabi produced another predictable outcome, Moscow provided the spectacle, and Dublin delivered more diplomatic word salad, sorry, optimism.

Ukraine, meanwhile, must continue fighting for its survival.

But I ask Kushner and Witkoff again: what gap, exactly, has been narrowed?