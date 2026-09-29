Text to Speech has quietly moved from a novelty feature buried in accessibility settings to a mainstream production tool used by marketers, educators, and media teams across London and beyond. What used to sound like a GPS unit reading out directions now sounds close enough to a human presenter that listeners often cannot tell the difference. That shift says less about any single product launch and more about a broader change in how businesses think about audio content, treating narration as something to be generated on demand rather than booked, recorded, and edited.

Why text to speech adoption is accelerating

The numbers back up what many teams are already noticing on the ground. According to Mordor Intelligence, the global Text to Speech market was worth roughly $4.36 billion in 2026 and is forecast to nearly double by 2031, growing at an annual rate above 12%. That growth is being driven less by call-centre IVR systems, the technology’s original home, and more by content teams that need narrated video, multilingual product explainers, and audiobook-style output at a pace no in-house voice-over team could realistically match. Cost is part of the story too: a script that would once have required studio time and a professional voice actor can now be turned around in minutes.

From robotic playback to natural-sounding speech

What separates this generation of tools from the older, choppier voice engines is control. Neural TTS models can now vary pace, stress, and pauses within a single sentence rather than reading it in one flat register. Some platforms let writers tag emotion directly in the script, marking a line as excited, hesitant, or whispered, so the output carries tone rather than just words. Fish Audio’s Text to Speech engine is one example built around this kind of fine-grained control, cloning a voice from a short sample and applying it across more than 80 languages without needing a separate recording for each market.

Where businesses are actually using it

In practice, the use cases are fairly unglamorous, which is probably why adoption keeps climbing rather than plateauing after the initial novelty. Product teams use automated voiceovers to localise demo videos without booking a studio for every language. HR departments narrate onboarding material in several languages from a single script instead of hiring voice talent per market. Publishers convert long-form articles into audio versions so readers can listen during a commute instead of reading a screen. None of this needs a broadcast-quality voice actor; it needs consistency, speed, and a voice that does not sound like it is reading off a teleprompter.

A practical example

One of the more common complaints about earlier voice generation software was the unnatural pause placement that made even well-written scripts sound stilted, particularly once translated into a second language. Fish Audio is one of the platforms addressing that specific problem. The software pairs inline emotion tagging with cross-lingual voice cloning, allowing a single 15-second reference audio sample to narrate the same script across 80-plus languages without losing its original tone or character. For technical and development teams, the underlying API also delivers audio with sub-second latency and accessible per-character pricing, making it highly viable for real-time applications and massive content localisation pipelines.

Key factors when selecting a speech engine

As organisations evaluate which speech engine best suits their operations, a few technical parameters carry more weight than standard demo reels:

Controllability: Whether tone, pacing, and emotional nuance can be adjusted inline without re-generating the entire file.

Whether tone, pacing, and emotional nuance can be adjusted inline without re-generating the entire file. Cross-Lingual Consistency: How effectively a cloned voice retains its core cadence and identity when outputting in non-native languages.

How effectively a cloned voice retains its core cadence and identity when outputting in non-native languages. Latency and Throughput: Time-to-first-audio metrics, particularly for interactive applications, conversational UI, or live customer support bots.

Time-to-first-audio metrics, particularly for interactive applications, conversational UI, or live customer support bots. Pricing Scale: Transparent character or minute-based API structures that remain cost-effective as monthly production volume scales up.

The road ahead

None of this means human voice talent is disappearing, particularly for premium branded content where a distinctive voice is part of the core identity. But for the sheer volume of everyday audio businesses now need—from internal training to product walkthroughs to article narration—speech synthesis has become less of an experiment and more of a default setting in the production workflow. The open question for most teams is no longer whether to adopt it, but how deliberately they use the controls it now offers.