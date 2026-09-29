From Sweden to London – The growing appeal of nicotine pouches among Londoners

Snus has a long history in Sweden. Tobacco came to Europe after contact with America. During the 17th and 18th centuries, it became popular to use dry, scented snuff that was drawn up the nose. The Swedish verb for inhaling something through the nose is “snusa”. In England, the word “snuff” was used for the same thing.

A Swedish tradition with an exception in the EU

In Sweden, the moist variant that is placed under the lip was developed later and became the typical Swedish snus. When English people talk about snus, they are not talking about the same thing as Swedes.

Sweden is an exception among the EU countries, being allowed to sell traditional snus on the domestic market, something that is prohibited in other countries. White snus, that is, small white pouches without tobacco but with nicotine, is what the English call snus and this type of snus is allowed to be sold at least in parts of the EU.

What reaches the shelf as “snus” is the tobacco-free variety that Swedes call white snus. Since tobacco snus is not legally sold in any British store, it is the tobacco-free variety that fills the gap for all those who go to the counter and ask for snus.

Highest in use and online purchase

Since regular neighbourhood stores sell maybe only three varieties, it is not surprising that trade has become increasingly internet-based. There you can compare a whole range of nicotine pouches of different strengths, instead of being satisfied with what the nearest neighbourhood store happens to have.

Nowhere in England is nicotine pouch use higher per person than in London, and the products are correspondingly easy to find: vape shops, supermarkets, petrol stations, convenience stores and off-licences across the city, they all stock them. Despite that reach, London is also the region of England where these products are most frequently purchased from online retailers.

On an index of online sales per person, London scores 178 – the highest of any English region, well ahead of runner-up Scotland at 124. Buyers also trust what they see online: six out of ten check product-quality or safety information before ordering, compared to four of ten who do the same in a shop.

In 2019 when sales started to take off

White snus entered the British market in 2019, and the development is fascinating because at first the interest was lukewarm. But then something slowly started to happen. It wasn’t a particular group that came first, but rather a community of nicotine users. Around one in a hundred people use white snus today. And the trend is pointing upwards.

The growth is most clearly visible in online shopping. Sales at leading online stores increased by 60 percent in 2025 alone.

Unusually loyal buyers

London shoppers are also unusually loyal to brands. A brick-and-mortar store rarely stocks all brands and strengths at the same time, unlike an online store that can keep the entire range available year-round. Online shopping is therefore often the only way to be sure of getting the exact product that you want.

Many large online stores have already given up on the linguistic distinction altogether. On their websites, they describe white snus simply as the product that is usually called snus in London. It is the same word that the British themselves already use in everyday life, regardless of what the word means in Sweden.

How is the UK regulating nicotine pouches to protect minors?

Awareness of nicotine pouches among British adults has increased from 45 percent in 2023 to 62 percent in 2026. Alongside this growing awareness, regulatory changes have also been introduced.

The Tobacco and Vapes Act 2026 was passed earlier this year. In addition, further regulations are being introduced, with one of the primary aims being to reduce the risk of underage use of the product:

Sales to persons under 18 are prohibited, even online. The seller must be able to ensure that the customer is at least 18.

Proxy purchasing is prohibited. An adult may not buy nicotine pouches for someone under 18 years of age.

Vending machines are banned, making it more difficult for minors to purchase the products without age verification.

Free samples are prohibited when the purpose or effect is to promote the product. Heavy promotional discounts and coupons are also subject to restrictions.

A borrowed word from Swedish takes on a different meaning

Why then does the incorrect word “snus” persist, one might ask. You could say “nicotine pouches”, but snus is a more pithy word, more powerful. It’s also a matter of habit, since people started saying snus for what Swedes call white snus. Once a word has become common in the vernacular, it’s difficult to replace.